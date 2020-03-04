New James Bond movie No Time To Die to be released a month early due to coronavirus

The film's release date is currently up in the air according to insiders. Picture: YouTube

The highly-anticipated film could be in cinemas as early as next week.

No Time To Die's release date could be brought forward by bosses after its original release plans have been messed up by the coronavirus.

Heads at Eon Productions, the company behind the blockbuster, are considering bringing the release of the new Bond film forward by nearly a month, and could be releasing it as soon as next week.

No Time To Die should be released soon. Picture: YouTube

The film's original release date was April 3rd, however, the speed that the virus is spreading at could severely damage the box office taking if it gets worse over this upcoming month.

No Time To Die has already been full of delays and issues, so this newest challenge is one that bosses are keen to try and tackle as soon as possible.

This will be Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007, after playing the iconic role for a whopping 15 years.

A source has revealed to The Sun Online: "Everyone in production is really concerned about the impact of the virus.“The more it spreads, the more people will be inclined to self-isolate which will really damage the film’s box office takings.

“There have been formal discussions about bringing it forward, and it’s been suggested that it could even be brought forward to next week rather than waiting until April to see how things pan out with the spread of the virus.”

Another source added: “A lot of the crew just want the film to come out now.

“To say it’s been a labour of love is an understatement.”

The film will be Craig's final appearance in the franchise. Picture: YouTube

What's more, two of the James Bond franchise's largest fan sites have published an open letter to EON, MGM Studios and Universe about their response to the coronavirus.

The letter was signed off by the M16 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier founders James Page and David Leigh saying they believe the release should be postponed, and not brought forward.

It reads: "After enduring three delays in production already, it is by no means easy to say this: the release of No Time To Die should be postponed.

“With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events.”