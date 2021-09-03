When are the new Only Murders in the Building episodes released in the UK?

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Toby Anstis 7pm - 10pm
3 September 2021, 15:16
When is the next episode of Only Murders in the Building out in the UK? Find out what day and how often new episodes are released on Disney Plus...
Only Murders in the Building is a brand-new show starring Selena Gomez that dropped on Disney Plus on August 31.
It was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the former of which stars alongside Selena and Martin Short.
The 10-part series tells the story of three strangers who live in the same building who bond over their love of true crime. Pretty soon, they end up becoming embroiled in a real-life crime themselves.
Here's your need-to-know on when each new episode is released...
Only two episodes were released on August 31, and the rest will be dropped weekly on the streaming service.
They are released every Tuesday, meaning the next will be available on Tuesday September 7.
The Disney+ episode release dates are as follows:
The series stars Steve Martin and Martin Short as Charles and Oliver, two true crime fanatics who start a podcast about their building.
After discovering that someone was murdered in the building, they enlist the help of fellow true crime fan Mabel (Selena Gomez), who also lives in their building, to help them solve it.
You can watch the series trailer below: