When are the new Only Murders in the Building episodes released in the UK?

When is the next episode of Only Murders in the Building out in the UK? Find out what day and how often new episodes are released on Disney Plus...

Only Murders in the Building is a brand-new show starring Selena Gomez that dropped on Disney Plus on August 31.

It was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the former of which stars alongside Selena and Martin Short.

The 10-part series tells the story of three strangers who live in the same building who bond over their love of true crime. Pretty soon, they end up becoming embroiled in a real-life crime themselves.

Here's your need-to-know on when each new episode is released...

Selena Gomez stars in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Hulu

When are the new Only Murders in the Building episodes released on Disney+?

Only two episodes were released on August 31, and the rest will be dropped weekly on the streaming service.

They are released every Tuesday, meaning the next will be available on Tuesday September 7.

The Disney+ episode release dates are as follows:

Episode one: True Crime (released August 31) Episode two: Who is Tim Jono? (released August 31) Episode three: How well do you know your neighbours? (released September 7) Episode 4: The Sting (released September 14) Episode 5: Twist (released September 21) Episode 6: To Protect and Serve (released September 28) Episode 7: The Boy from 6B (released October 5) Episode 8: Fan Fiction (released October 12) Episode 9: TBA (released October 19) Episode 10 (finale): TBA (released October 26)

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

The series stars Steve Martin and Martin Short as Charles and Oliver, two true crime fanatics who start a podcast about their building.

After discovering that someone was murdered in the building, they enlist the help of fellow true crime fan Mabel (Selena Gomez), who also lives in their building, to help them solve it.

Is there a trailer for Only Murders in the Building?

You can watch the series trailer below: