Who will be the next James Bond? James McAvoy and Idris Elba among the favourites to play 007

Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Star Trek Beyond" - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Ever since the news of Daniel Craig's departure, speculation has been building over who will take over the iconic role

Excitement for Bond 25 has been building since a live announcement on April 25 revealed that Rami Malek had been cast as the villain in the latest chapter of the spy series, which is set for release in April 2020.

During the live stream, film producers also unveiled the tropical setting of the movie – iconic 007 location Jamaica – and told fans that the story will begin with the secret agent off-duty, enjoying himself in his "spiritual home" before the drama unfolds.

Daniel Craig will star in the 25th Bond movie, which still doesn't have an official name, but will quit the role as soon as filming has wrapped. And ever since the news of his departure, speculation has been growing over who will take his place.

Here, we chart the rumoured replacements for 007 – who will play James Bond next?

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

James McAvoy - 4/1

Scottish actor James McAvoy, 40, made his acting debut as a teenager in The Near Room.

Since then he’s featured in plenty of British TV, including Channel 4 comedy drama Shameless.

But his career escalated when he began landing lead roles in movies including Split, Atonement, Wanted, X-Men and Filth.

Idris Elba - 5/1

The Londoner, 46, has been linked to the role of James Bond for a few years now.

He's best known for appearing in gritty crime drama Luther as well as hit movies including The Jungle Book, Mandela and Bastille Day.

According to The Independent, Hollywood director Steven Spielberg said he wants Idris to become the first "Bond of colour".

Richard Madden - 3/1

Richard Madden, 32, is best known for playing Robb Stark in HBO fantasy show Game Of Thrones.

The Scottish actor also starred in the hit BBC drama Bodyguard as police officer David Budd, a role which gained him much critical acclaim.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: "It’s seriously looking like he [Madden] is going to get the job."Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role."

2019 Time 100 Gala. Picture: Getty

James Norton - 4/1

English actor James Norton, 33, is best known for his role as crime-solving vicar Sidney Chambers in British drama series Grantchester.

The Cambridge-educated star has appeared in a number of British TV series including Happy Valley, War & Peace and McMafia.

However he's said "not to bet on him" when it comes to the role of James Bond.

Tom Hardy - 6/1

Tom Hardy, 41, has become Hollywood royalty in recent years with roles in huge blockbusters including Bronson, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant, The Dark Knight Rises and Legend.

The English actor’s TV credits include HBO war drama Band of Brothers, gangster series Peaky Blinders and historical fiction series Taboo.

Tom Hiddleston - 2/1

Tom Hiddleston, 37, first found fame when he starred as Loki in hit movie Thor, alongside Chris Hemsworth.

He has since appeared in films and TV shows, including Avengers Assemble, War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea and Woody Allen's romantic comedy Midnight in Paris.

The London-born actor, who more recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Night Manager, addressed rumours he was tipped for the role during a panel talk in Philadelphia and said, “your guess is as good as mine”.

Peaky Blinders Birmingham Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Cillian Murphy - 3/1

The award-winning Irish actor, 42, is best known for portraying much-loved gangster Thomas Shelby in the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders.

He has also starred in the films Transcendence, In the Heart of the Sea, Anthropoid and Dunkirk.

Bond actress Naomie Harris even admitted she could "totally see" him taking over from Daniel Craig.

Aidan Turner - 12/1

A bit of a wild card, Poldark actor Aidan Turner, 35, could be pipped for the role.

He’s rose to fame after playing Ross in the period drama and has since appeared in The Hobbit trilogy.

Henry Cavill - 25/1

35-year-old British actor Henry Cavill has openly told fans he’d “love” to play the part of James Bond.

The Superman star has already played a spy, taking on the role of Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

New "Casino Royale" James Bond Is Unveiled. Picture: Getty

Who's played James Bond before?

Only six men have played the famous part of James Bond. Roger Moore, Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

How many Bond movies have there been?

This will be the 25th Bond film in the iconic spy series. Daniel Craig has played Ian Fleming's suave secret agent four times, starring in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). This will be his fifth and final movie.

When is Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie out?

With filming currently going on in Jamaica, Italy and Norway, Bond 25 is scheduled to hit cinema screens on April 8, 2020.

What has the actor said about playing 007?

The British actor came under fire after he finished filming Spectre when he infamously said he'd rather "slash his wrists" than play James Bond again.

He later addressed the "stupid" quotes during an interview with Stephen Colbert and also admitted to needing "a break" from his life as 007 before recommitting to the role.

Daniel said: "There’s no point in making excuses about it. It was two days after I finished shooting the last movie.

"Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."