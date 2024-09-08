Nicole Kidman says her "heart is broken" after mother Janelle's death, aged 84

8 September 2024, 15:48

Nicole Kidman's mother Janelle has died
Nicole Kidman's mother Janelle has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Nicole Kidman has announced the passing of her mother, Janelle Kidman, at the age of 84.

The news came as Australian actress Nicole was named Best Actress at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for her performance in the film Babygirl.

While honoured with the prestigious award, Nicole was not present in Venice to accept it, as she had returned to be with her family in the wake of her mother’s death.

In a statement read by the film’s Dutch director, Halina Reijn, Nicole Kidman expressed her heartbreak: “I’m in shock, and I have to go to my family. But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.”

The actress also reflected on the emotional overlap between her personal and professional life, writing: “The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. And my heart is broken.”

Janelle, Nicole and Antony Kidman in 2003
Janelle, Nicole and Antony Kidman in 2003. Picture: Getty

Nicole Kidman’s mother, Janelle, was a powerful influence in her life and career. The actress had previously spoken of her mother’s profound impact on her ambitions. In a 2020 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Nicole described Janelle as “my mentor, my guide and my nurturer,” adding: “She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her.”

Although Janelle did not achieve the career she had envisioned for herself, she was determined that her daughters, Nicole and Antonia, would have the chance to pursue their own passions.

“Mum didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal,” Nicole said, reflecting on her mother’s drive for fairness and equality. “That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad.”

Baby Girl Trailer 2024 | Nicole Kidman | A24 | Baby Girl Trailer Nicole Kidman |BabyGirl Trailer a24

Nicole’s father, Antony Kidman, a psychologist and biochemist, passed away in 2014 at the age of 75.

The award Kidman received in Venice was for her role in the erotic thriller Babygirl, which premiered at the festival last week. The film tells the story of Romy, a successful New York CEO, played by Kidman, who embarks on a tumultuous and sadomasochistic affair with a new intern at her company.

