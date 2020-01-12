Who is Love Island star Ollie Williams' dad Andrew? His parents and family life revealed

Ollie Williams is a Love Island 2020 contestant, landowner and heir from Cornwall - here's your need-to-know on his family.

Love Island is back on our screens for its first ever winter series, and one of the OG contestants is millionaire Ollie Williams.

The landowner and heir from Cornwall was very open about his wealth in his entrance interview, saying: "My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden. When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock."

Ollie WIlliams is one of the first 12 contestants confirmed for Love Island. Picture: ITV

He also joked that his go-to chat up line is: "Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it."

Here's everything we know about his family life.

Who are Ollie Williams' parents Clare and Andrew?

Ollie lives with his parents Clare and Andrew Williams at the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall. The family hail from aristocracy, and his father is the Lord of the Manor, with Ollie being his heir. He says that their family title is Viscount Clifden.

Speaking on his introduction video, Ollie said: “when my dad dies, I am going to be a lord!".

The Lanhydrock website states: "The Lanhydrock Estate Company (‘Lanhydrock Estate’) is a family owned private Estate owning, running or managing land retained by the family after the House and grounds were gifted by the Robartes family to the National Trust in 1953."

Ollie joked that his dad would 'write him out of his will' if he had sex on TV, saying: “Dad said he would write me out of the will. I said to him, ‘OK, brilliant’. Mum was like, ‘Oh my God’.

“I said to them I wouldn’t do it. I can’t see why that would change."

Who are Ollie Williams' siblings?

Ollie's brother and sister also live with him at the Estate. The family have all been snapped together at the Ascot races, and Ollie posted the photos on his Instagram.

