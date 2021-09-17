Who plays Otis in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

17 September 2021, 17:59

Your need-to-know on Asa Butterfield
Your need-to-know on Asa Butterfield. Picture: Instagram/Asa Butterfield

Who is the actor who plays Otis in Netflix series Sex Education? Find out Asa Butterfield's age, Instagram and other TV work.

The third season of Sex Education is officially here, and we're so excited to find out what the new series has in store.

The comedy-drama dropped on Netflix in 2019, and has proved a huge hit with viewers and critics.

It follows a teenager named Otis, who uses knowledge learnt from his sex therapist mum Jean to teach his schoolmates sex education.

Otis is played by Asa Butterfield, who you'll likely recognise from his roles in a number of other well-known TV shows and films.

Here's your need-to-know on him...

Asa plays lead character Otis in Sex Education
Asa plays lead character Otis in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Who is Asa Butterfield? What's his age and where is he from?

Asa, 24, is an actor from London. He was born in Islington, north London, and first started acting aged seven at the Young Actors Theatre Islington.

What else has Asa Butterfield been in?

As well as Sex Education, Asa has appeared in a number of prominent films.

His first major role was as Bruno in the film adaptation of The Boy in Striped Pyjamas in 2008. He was 10 years old when he landed the part.

Asa also appeared in Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, playing Norman, and he played the title character in Martin Scorsese film Hugo in 2011.

In 2015, he appeared in Ten Thousand Saints, and also joined the cast of The Modern Ocean that same year.

Asa is known for his roles in a number of prominent TV shows and films
Asa is known for his roles in a number of prominent TV shows and films. Picture: Instagram/Asa Butterfield

Asa has also had parts in TV shows Ashes to Ashes, Merlin and Thunderbirds Are Go.

Asa has played Otis in Sex Education since it first aired in 2019.

Speaking about what Otis has in store in season three, he told the Guardian: "There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too."

Is Asa Butterfield on Instagram?

He is! You can join his 4.3million followers @asabopp.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells

Celebrities

Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?
Who is the narrator of Gogglebox?

Who is the narrator of Gogglebox? All you need to know about Craig Cash
The Walkers are the new family on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox's new family The Walkers?

Giles and Mary have appeared on Gogglebox since 2015

What do Giles and Mary from Gogglebox do for a living?

Trending on Heart

The Malone family from Gogglebox

Who are The Malone family from Gogglebox and how many dogs do they have?
The Siddiquis have been on Gogglebox since the beginning

Who are Gogglebox family The Siddiquis? Everything you need to know about Sid, Baasit and Umar
Fans are baffled by Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox

Do Gogglebox friends Jenny and Lee live together?

Marcus and Mica have been on Gogglebox since 2019

How old are Marcus Luther and Mica Ven from Gogglebox and what do they do for a living?

Gogglebox

Marina and Linda will no longer appear on Gogglebox

Who has left Gogglebox 2021?

Gogglebox

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox for six years

Who are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox, what are their ages and how do they know each other?
Who are Mary and Marina from Gogglebox?

Who are Mary and Marina from Gogglebox and why are they not on the show?
Georgia and Abbie have been on Gogglebox since 2018

How old are Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox and what are their Instagrams?

Gogglebox

Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?
Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford is having a baby with his girlfriend Paige

Pete Sandiford baby details: Gogglebox star has become a dad

Gogglebox

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?
Your need-to-know on Aimee Lou Wood

Who is Aimee Lou Wood? The Sex Education star's age, Instagram and boyfriend revealed
Paige Deville will no longer be taking part in Channel 4's Gogglebox

Gogglebox's Paige Deville QUITS as she shares scathing comments about show

Gogglebox

Jason Isaacs stars in Sex Education season three

Who plays Peter Groff in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?
Your need-to-know on the actor who plays Isaac in Sex Education

Who is Sex Education star George Robinson?