Who plays Otis in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

Your need-to-know on Asa Butterfield. Picture: Instagram/Asa Butterfield

Who is the actor who plays Otis in Netflix series Sex Education? Find out Asa Butterfield's age, Instagram and other TV work.

The third season of Sex Education is officially here, and we're so excited to find out what the new series has in store.

The comedy-drama dropped on Netflix in 2019, and has proved a huge hit with viewers and critics.

It follows a teenager named Otis, who uses knowledge learnt from his sex therapist mum Jean to teach his schoolmates sex education.

Otis is played by Asa Butterfield, who you'll likely recognise from his roles in a number of other well-known TV shows and films.

Here's your need-to-know on him...

Asa plays lead character Otis in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Who is Asa Butterfield? What's his age and where is he from?

Asa, 24, is an actor from London. He was born in Islington, north London, and first started acting aged seven at the Young Actors Theatre Islington.

What else has Asa Butterfield been in?

As well as Sex Education, Asa has appeared in a number of prominent films.

His first major role was as Bruno in the film adaptation of The Boy in Striped Pyjamas in 2008. He was 10 years old when he landed the part.

Asa also appeared in Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, playing Norman, and he played the title character in Martin Scorsese film Hugo in 2011.

In 2015, he appeared in Ten Thousand Saints, and also joined the cast of The Modern Ocean that same year.

Asa is known for his roles in a number of prominent TV shows and films. Picture: Instagram/Asa Butterfield

Asa has also had parts in TV shows Ashes to Ashes, Merlin and Thunderbirds Are Go.

Asa has played Otis in Sex Education since it first aired in 2019.

Speaking about what Otis has in store in season three, he told the Guardian: "There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too."

Is Asa Butterfield on Instagram?

He is! You can join his 4.3million followers @asabopp.