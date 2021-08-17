Who plays Maeve in Sex Education?

Your need-to-know on Sex Education star Emma Mackey. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

Who plays Maeve in Sex Education, where have you seen Emma Mackey before, and what is her age and is she on Instagram?

The third season of Sex Education drops on Netflix next month, and we couldn't be more excited about the return of one of our favourite shows.

The comedy-drama series, which first hit screens in 2019, follows a group of teenagers at a fictional school named Moordale.

It stars Asa Butterfield as Otis, who used knowledge learned from sex therapist mum Jean (played by Gillain Anderson) to start a sex education business at school with friend Maeve (played by Emma Mackey).

Emma has been a main character in Sex Education since it began - here's everything you need to know about her.

Sex Education season three drops on Netflix on September 17. Picture: Netflix

Who is Emma Mackey? What's her age and where is she from?

Emma, 25, is a British-French actress born in Le Mans, France. She is the daughter of a French dad and English mother, and grew up in Sablé-sur-Sarthe.

After receiving her baccalauréat in 2013, she moved to England to study English language and literature at the University of Leeds, graduating in 2016. She now lives in London.

What else has Emma Mackey been in?

As well as Sex Education, Emma has appeared in TV films Badger Lane and Summit Fever, and she is also appearing in upcoming films Death on the Nile and Emily, playing Jacqueline de Bellefort and Emily Brontë respectively.

Emma has played Maeve since series two. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about her Sex Education character, Maeve, Emma told whimn.com.au: "She touches on some classic archetypes.

"Like that cool, edgy kid who’s on her own and she doesn’t have a clique or a group. But the thing that is most interesting about Maeve is that her core is fundamentally good and she cares about people more than she lets on. And that’s a really nice quality to have. With certain people, she will bare her soul and she really cares about them and she gives them everything, but on the surface she protects herself and she puts up all these defenses. I think that her caring nature is definitely something that people should learn from.”

Is Emma Mackey on Instagram?

Emma Mackey was on Instagram, but she appears to have disabled her account.