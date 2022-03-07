Our House episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the ITV drama next on?

Our House is airing over four nights. Picture: ITV

When is Our House next on ITV and how many episodes are there?

Brand new drama Our House is hitting ITV this week, with the likes of Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton joining the cast.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Louise Candlish, it follows the story of Fi Lawson as she comes home one day to find strangers moving into her house.

Her family's possessions have gone missing and she can’t get hold of her estranged husband, Bram.

As the series switches between the present day and flashbacks, Fi starts to discover all the lies her partner has been hiding and the truth about their relationship comes to light.

Our House is airing over four consecutive nights. Picture: ITV

But how many episodes are there of Our House and when is it on? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of Our House?

There are four episodes of Our House on ITV.

The first episode airs on Monday, March 7 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub, and the series will then air nightly.

This means the fourth and final episode will air on Thursday, March 10.

Our House episode guide

Our House has been billed as an ‘edge of your seat thriller’, and starts with a woman arrive home one day to find people she doesn’t know are moving into her home.

Our House is based on the book of the same name. Picture: ITV

It is based on the book Our House which became an international bestseller and even won the Crime & Thriller Book of the Year at the 2019.

Opening up about his new role in the TV adaptation, Line of Duty star Martin Compston said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the cast of Our House in the role of Bram.

“The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end. I’m excited to bring them to the screen.”

Rupert Penry-Jones - who plays Toby, Fi’s new partner - said: “I’m delighted to be stepping into the shoes of the elusive character of Toby in this nail-biting thriller; highlighting how a few innocent wrong turns can spiral into an eventuality no one anticipated.

Martin Compston stars in ITV's Our House. Picture: ITV

“It’s all the more rewarding to be working alongside the brilliantly talented Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston. This is a TV thriller that will subvert all expectations.”

Actress Tuppence Middleton added: "What struck me about Our House is its immense relatability; it’s a story where you catch a glimpse of yourself in the characters, and you get the chilling realisation that what happens to Fi could happen to anyone.

“What a fantastic opportunity to work alongside ITV and the team at Red Planet Pictures to adapt this artfully plotted novel.”