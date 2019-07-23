Peppa Pig height memes are doing the rounds on Twitter - and they're hilarious

23 July 2019, 15:25 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 15:47

Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Beloved children's character Peppa Pig is the subject of a new viral meme - and it's hilarious!

Over the years, much-loved children's character Peppa Pig has been used as a meme, becoming a viral sensation - with the internet using the kids' animation to make witty creations.

Now, fans are debating the swine's height, after YouTuber Memeulous claimed the cartoon was an impressive 7ft1in.

The internet personality shared a screenshot of a recent Google search, which apparently returned the outrageous claim.

Captioning the tweet "This is terrifying", Memeulous has opened a whole can of worms.

And the responses are hilarious.

So how tall is Peppa Pig?

