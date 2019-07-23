Peppa Pig height memes are doing the rounds on Twitter - and they're hilarious
23 July 2019, 15:25 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 15:47
Beloved children's character Peppa Pig is the subject of a new viral meme - and it's hilarious!
Over the years, much-loved children's character Peppa Pig has been used as a meme, becoming a viral sensation - with the internet using the kids' animation to make witty creations.
Now, fans are debating the swine's height, after YouTuber Memeulous claimed the cartoon was an impressive 7ft1in.
The internet personality shared a screenshot of a recent Google search, which apparently returned the outrageous claim.
Captioning the tweet "This is terrifying", Memeulous has opened a whole can of worms.
And the responses are hilarious.
So how tall is Peppa Pig?
this is terrifying pic.twitter.com/8Af9fvtT6X— Memeulous (@Memeulous) July 20, 2019
NBA scouts when they see Peppa Pig's height pic.twitter.com/96NJN5Fkkf— I Meme Well But (@sometimesigif) July 20, 2019
Everyone is scared of peppa pigs height but have we forgotten about Clifford pic.twitter.com/zJSyxh5WBh— Jarely (@jarelytlaseca) July 21, 2019
Need a man who’s the same height as peppa pig please https://t.co/3ZjKLLAJhZ— Lammy 🎀 (@Lammy_42_) July 21, 2019
Y'all scared of Peppa but we don't know Daddy pigs height— Preii Needs Help (@__Preii) July 21, 2019
We should be scared of him