Phillip Schofield terrified as Rochelle Humes is hypnotised on This Morning

Both presenters were absolutely gobsmacked. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The presenters both took part in a mind-reading act by magician Colin Cloud and fiancé Chloe Crawford.

Phillip Schofield was left speechless on This Morning after magician Colin Cloud put co-presenter Rochelle Humes in a trance in order to get her to read Phil's mind.

Scottish international mentalist and forensic mind-reader Colin was joined on the show with his fiance and fellow magician, Chloe Crawford and the duo performed a trick on both the ITV presenters.

Philip was shocked to see Rochelle's head flop down. Picture: ITV

In Holly's absence, Colin explained that he was going to prove Rochelle and Phil had a stronger connection than the 57-year-old ITV veteran had with usual co-presenter Willoughby.

Chloe made Phil write down a song on a whiteboard, which Rochelle did not see but the whole ITV studio and all the viewers at home did, which was Thriller by Michael Jackson.

Rochelle was able to read Phillip's mind thanks to Colin and Chloe. Picture: ITV

Colin then seemed to hypnotise Rochelle has her head flopped and she lost conscious momentarily, which terrified Phil.

The magical duo then worked their talents on Rochelle and Phil, and 30-year-old Rochelle was able to read Schofield's mind, after she heard the song in her head.

Phillip was clearly shocked by the whole act. Picture: ITV

Everyone was gobsmacked and it was clear from both the presenter's faces that they'd been blown away.

Both Chloe and Colin will be performing their duo act, Sinful at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.