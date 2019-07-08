Phillip Schofield terrified as Rochelle Humes is hypnotised on This Morning
8 July 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 12:39
The presenters both took part in a mind-reading act by magician Colin Cloud and fiancé Chloe Crawford.
Phillip Schofield was left speechless on This Morning after magician Colin Cloud put co-presenter Rochelle Humes in a trance in order to get her to read Phil's mind.
Scottish international mentalist and forensic mind-reader Colin was joined on the show with his fiance and fellow magician, Chloe Crawford and the duo performed a trick on both the ITV presenters.
In Holly's absence, Colin explained that he was going to prove Rochelle and Phil had a stronger connection than the 57-year-old ITV veteran had with usual co-presenter Willoughby.
Chloe made Phil write down a song on a whiteboard, which Rochelle did not see but the whole ITV studio and all the viewers at home did, which was Thriller by Michael Jackson.
Colin then seemed to hypnotise Rochelle has her head flopped and she lost conscious momentarily, which terrified Phil.
The magical duo then worked their talents on Rochelle and Phil, and 30-year-old Rochelle was able to read Schofield's mind, after she heard the song in her head.
Everyone was gobsmacked and it was clear from both the presenter's faces that they'd been blown away.
Both Chloe and Colin will be performing their duo act, Sinful at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.