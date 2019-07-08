Phillip Schofield terrified as Rochelle Humes is hypnotised on This Morning

8 July 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 12:39

Both presenters were absolutely gobsmacked
Both presenters were absolutely gobsmacked. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The presenters both took part in a mind-reading act by magician Colin Cloud and fiancé Chloe Crawford.

Phillip Schofield was left speechless on This Morning after magician Colin Cloud put co-presenter Rochelle Humes in a trance in order to get her to read Phil's mind.

Scottish international mentalist and forensic mind-reader Colin was joined on the show with his fiance and fellow magician, Chloe Crawford and the duo performed a trick on both the ITV presenters.

Philip was shocked to see Rochelle's head flop down
Philip was shocked to see Rochelle's head flop down. Picture: ITV

In Holly's absence, Colin explained that he was going to prove Rochelle and Phil had a stronger connection than the 57-year-old ITV veteran had with usual co-presenter Willoughby.

Chloe made Phil write down a song on a whiteboard, which Rochelle did not see but the whole ITV studio and all the viewers at home did, which was Thriller by Michael Jackson.

Rochelle was able to read Phillip's mind thanks to Colin and Chloe
Rochelle was able to read Phillip's mind thanks to Colin and Chloe. Picture: ITV

Colin then seemed to hypnotise Rochelle has her head flopped and she lost conscious momentarily, which terrified Phil.

The magical duo then worked their talents on Rochelle and Phil, and 30-year-old Rochelle was able to read Schofield's mind, after she heard the song in her head.

Phillip was clearly shocked by the whole act
Phillip was clearly shocked by the whole act. Picture: ITV

Everyone was gobsmacked and it was clear from both the presenter's faces that they'd been blown away.

Both Chloe and Colin will be performing their duo act, Sinful at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Stranger Things 3 left a question mark over Hopper's fate

Stranger Things 3: Is Hopper dead? Is Hopper alive? Here's what we know about that final scene
Meet Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke, who play Robin in the hit Netflix series

Who is Maya Hawke? Robin from Stranger Things and daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Celebrities

Will there be a Stranger Things series four?

Will there be a Stranger Things 4? Latest rumours on the Netflix show
Sean Slater could be making a return to Albert Square

EastEnders star Rob Kazinsky teases Sean Slater return after quitting for LA
Stranger Things fans speculate about Will Byers' sexuality after this season 3 scene

Is Will Byers gay in Stranger Things and what has actor Noah Schnapp said about his character's sexuality?

Trending on Heart

This is the time your kids should be going to bed

This is the exact time your kids should go to bed based on their age

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby was replaced on This Morning

Where is Holly Willoughby? This Morning fans left baffled as Phillip Schofield presents alongside Rochelle Humes

Celebrities

Disney’s live-action 'Mulan' has a whole new storyline

Mulan live action remake: When is the new Disney movie released and what do we know so far?
The pair had a brutal breakup but were spotted smiling and holding hands

Love Island branded a fix after Amy and Curtis spotted holding hands following savage breakup
Belle's dad, Tamer isn't one to be messed with

Belle's dad Tamer Hassan has a strong warning for Anton if he hurts his Love Islander daughter