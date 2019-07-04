Poldark season 5 official release date finally confirmed

Poldark is returning to our screens on Sunday 14th July at 9pm on BBC One. Picture: BBC / Twitter

Ross and Demelza will be back on our screens for the fifth and final season of the stormy period drama

Poldark season 5 has finally been given a release date as the final chapter in Ross and Demelza's story is set to return to the small screen.

The fifth series, which is expected to feature "lots of turmoil, lots of new characters, lots of Ross being deliberately difficult again", will begin on BBC One on Sunday 14th July at 9pm, replacing Gentleman Jack.

Starring Aidan Turner as handsome naval officer Captain Ross Poldark, the last stage of the tempestuous drama will run across eight moody episodes, taking us all the way through to September.

Based on a set of gripping novels created by Winston Graham first published in the 1940s, it is thought the upcoming series will focus on the time period between book seven, The Angry Tide, and book eight, The Stranger From The Sea.

With a 10-year gap between the two stories, there's plenty of history to play with as the cast fill in the events between them.

**New Poldark picture alert!**



"If your country betrays you, to whom do you then owe loyalty?"



The final series of #Poldark is coming. pic.twitter.com/ksmzBEtpUX — BBC One (@BBCOne) July 1, 2019

The cast shared their bittersweet feelings on social media when season five's final scene was shot in February earlier this year.

Marking the last day of filming, the show's official Twitter account posted a photo of Ross and Demelza along with some of the production team, captioning the snap:

"And that’s our final wrap! Thank you for all your support, we can’t wait to show you #Poldark S5 later in 2019."

The previous four series have had us swooning over the stormy lead character who spends his time galloping across the cliffs of Cornwall and sweeping back his luscious hair, but what is in store for the fifth and final chapter?

And that’s our final wrap! Thank you for all your support, we can’t wait to show you #Poldark S5 later in 2019 🥳 pic.twitter.com/QjwpwfKGyG — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) February 1, 2019

The old cast are returning for the last segment of Cornish drama, with the exception of Elizabeth Warleggan (Heida Reed) who was killed off last season.

Irish actor Aiden Turner is of course back as troubled Captain Ross Poldark, alongside his former co-stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), Ruby Bengal (Ruby), Jack Farthing (George Warleggan), Beatie Edney (Prudie), and Pip Torrens (Cary).

Writer Debbie Horsfield said of the upcoming storyline: “In The Stranger from the Sea, Winston Graham made many references to developments that happened in the ‘gap’ years. Much can also be inferred.

“There are, of course, also historical events and people of the time, both in Cornwall and in London. Series five will draw on all of these to follow the lives of the Poldarks, George Warleggan, the Enyses, and the Carnes in this intervening period.”

The final series of Poldark will kick off on Sunday 14th July at 9pm on BBC One.