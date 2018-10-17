Prue Leith admits she gains weight when judging Great British Bake Off

Prue Leith claimed she's gained weight while judging Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4 / Love Productions

The chef opened up on the one downside to judging the nation's best bakes.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has revealed she gains weight while filming the show because of having to sample all of the sweet treats.

Prue, 78, told The Sun: "I'm terrible because I really get fat at the drop of a hat.

"I reckon if you just ate what you felt like, and it is delicious, you'd eat your way through a showstopper, and that would be 3,000 calories."

Prue Leith joined Great British Bake Off in 2017. Picture: Getty

Prue added: "It's hopeless - you just have to discipline yourself."

She went on to claim co-star Paul Hollywood has better self-control and "only cuts off a little bit" of the sweet treats.

Bake Off fans were outraged after the results of the latest episode saw Manon Lagreve leave the famous tent.

Many fans felt her exit was unfair and instead felt that Rahul Mandal should have left the show after three disappointing bakes from the 30-year-old research scientist.

Viewers took to Twitter to rant about the results of the quarter finals with fans even pleading for 'justice for Manon'!

The strong opinions came after all of Rahul's three bakes were panned by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, with his signature bake even being labelled 'not safe to eat'.