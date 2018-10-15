Richard Madden tipped for Bond role after stint in the Bodyguard

Could Richard Madden be the next James Bond? Picture: BBC

Bodyguard star Richard Madden has been tipped to be the next actor to play 007 in the James Bond film series.

BBC drama Bodyguard has been one of the most talked about TV dramas of 2018 thanks to Richard Madden's performance as PC David Budd.

Now thanks to his role as the special protection officer to the Home Secretary, the 32-year-old has been tipped to potentially play James Bond in the next 007 film.

Read more: Strictly's Anton Du Beke: 'Make me the next James Bond!'

A source revealed to The Sun: ‘It’s seriously looking like he [Madden] is going to get the job.

‘Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role.’

The vacancy for the part has come up after the most recent actor to take on the role of Bond, Daniel Craig, decided he doesn't want to take part in the next film.

This has left rumours flying about who could be next to step into the spy's shoes and Richard Madden is the latest name to be thrown into the mix.

Other potential contenders who have been the subject of speculation include Idris Elba, 46, Cillian Murphy, 42, and James Norton, 33, amongst others.