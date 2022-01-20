The Rings of Power cast: Who is in the Lord of the Rings TV series?

Sir Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells and Markella Kavenagh are among the cast of The Rings of Power. Picture: Amazon/Getty

Who has been cast in The Rings of Power, who do they play and what have they said about their roles?

The first trailer for Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released this week, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the highly-anticipated series.

The Rings of Power is a prequel to the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and will be set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, before the films which are set in the Third Age.

J.R.R Tolkien fans are set to witness the forging of the 20 rings of power in the upcoming series, as well as the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

With the release date set for September 2, we're taking a look at all the actors and actresses cast in The Rings of Power and who they'll be playing.

Robert Aramayo as Baldor

Robert Aramayo is best known for playing a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. Picture: Getty

Robert Aramayo, 29, has been cast in the series as Baldor, also known as Baldor the Hapless.

A character taken from the Tolkien books, Baldor was the son of the second King of Rohan who goes missing after entering the Paths of the Dead.

In the novel, Aragorn passes a dead man in the Paths who is presumed to be Baldor.

Actor Robert Aramayo is recognisable for his portrayal of a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones as well as roles in Behind Her Eyes and The Empty Man.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Morfydd Clark will be playing Elvish royalty Galadriel. Picture: Getty

Morfydd Clark, 32, has been cast to play Galadriel in the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

The actress follows in the footsteps of Cate Blanchet who portrayed the Elf in the film trilogy.

Morfydd is a Swedish-born British actress best known for her roles in Saint Maud in 2019, Crawl in the same year and The Man Who Invented Christmas in 2017.

Joseph Mawle as Oren

Joseph Mawle will be playing a new character, Oren, in The Rings of Power. Picture: Getty

Joseph Mawle, 47, will be portraying Oren in highly-anticipated series.

The actor portrayed Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones and has also starred in The Passion, The Hallow and Shell.

There is no 'Oren' mentioned in Tolkien's work so it is hard to know what to expect from him, but he is reportedly the main villain of the series.

Markella Kavenagh as Tyra

Markella Kavenagh will play an unknown character called Tyra in Amazon's The Rings of Power. Picture: Getty

Actress Markella Kavenagh, 27, will be portraying a new character in the Lord of the Rings universe as well – Tyra.

Markella is an Australian actress who you may recognise from 2018's The Cry.

Simon Merrells as Trevyn

Simon Merrells will be portraying Trevyn in the highly-anticipated series. Picture: Getty

Simon Merrells, 56, is also part of the cast of The Rings of Power and is set to play yet another unknown character called Trevyn.

The actor has played roles in The Rise of the Krays, The Leap and The Wolfman.

Sir Lenny Henry as a Harfoot

Sir Lenny Henry will be playing a type of Hobbit called a Harfoot. Picture: Getty

Sir Lenny Henry, 63, will be playing a Harfoot in the upcoming series.

In an interview regarding his casting, the actor revealed that Harfoots are a multi-cultural tribe of hobbits.

He said: "A hundred people on set [are] glaring at you and trying to work out what you’ll look like four feet tall."

Sir Lenny went on: "I’m a Harfoot, because J.R.R. Tolkien, who was also from Birmingham, suddenly there were black hobbits, I’m a black hobbit. It’s brilliant.

"What’s notable about this run of the books, it's a prequel to the age that we’ve seen in the films, it's about the early days of the Shire and Tolkien’s environment, so we’re an indigenous population of Harfoots. We’re hobbits but we’re called Harfoots.

"We’re multi-cultural, we’re a tribe not a race, so we’re black, asian and brown, even Maori types within it."

Benjamin Walker as UNKNOWN

Benjamin Walker is keeping the details of his character very secret. Picture: Getty

Benjamin Walker, 39, is playing a very mysterious character in the upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

The actor, best known for his role in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, has kept all details about his role a secret, but has assured fans it is for a good reason.

Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on September 2, 2022.