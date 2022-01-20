The Rings of Power cast: Who is in the Lord of the Rings TV series?

20 January 2022, 18:42 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 18:43

Sir Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells and Markella Kavenagh are among the cast of The Rings of Power
Sir Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells and Markella Kavenagh are among the cast of The Rings of Power. Picture: Amazon/Getty

Who has been cast in The Rings of Power, who do they play and what have they said about their roles?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first trailer for Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was released this week, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect from the highly-anticipated series.

The Rings of Power is a prequel to the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and will be set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, before the films which are set in the Third Age.

J.R.R Tolkien fans are set to witness the forging of the 20 rings of power in the upcoming series, as well as the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

With the release date set for September 2, we're taking a look at all the actors and actresses cast in The Rings of Power and who they'll be playing.

Robert Aramayo as Baldor

Robert Aramayo is best known for playing a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones
Robert Aramayo is best known for playing a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. Picture: Getty

Robert Aramayo, 29, has been cast in the series as Baldor, also known as Baldor the Hapless.

A character taken from the Tolkien books, Baldor was the son of the second King of Rohan who goes missing after entering the Paths of the Dead.

In the novel, Aragorn passes a dead man in the Paths who is presumed to be Baldor.

Actor Robert Aramayo is recognisable for his portrayal of a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones as well as roles in Behind Her Eyes and The Empty Man.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Morfydd Clark will be playing Elvish royalty Galadriel
Morfydd Clark will be playing Elvish royalty Galadriel. Picture: Getty

Morfydd Clark, 32, has been cast to play Galadriel in the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

The actress follows in the footsteps of Cate Blanchet who portrayed the Elf in the film trilogy.

Morfydd is a Swedish-born British actress best known for her roles in Saint Maud in 2019, Crawl in the same year and The Man Who Invented Christmas in 2017.

Joseph Mawle as Oren

Joseph Mawle will be playing a new character, Oren, in The Rings of Power
Joseph Mawle will be playing a new character, Oren, in The Rings of Power. Picture: Getty

Joseph Mawle, 47, will be portraying Oren in highly-anticipated series.

The actor portrayed Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones and has also starred in The Passion, The Hallow and Shell.

There is no 'Oren' mentioned in Tolkien's work so it is hard to know what to expect from him, but he is reportedly the main villain of the series.

Markella Kavenagh as Tyra

Markella Kavenagh will play an unknown character called Tyra in Amazon's The Rings of Power
Markella Kavenagh will play an unknown character called Tyra in Amazon's The Rings of Power. Picture: Getty

Actress Markella Kavenagh, 27, will be portraying a new character in the Lord of the Rings universe as well – Tyra.

Markella is an Australian actress who you may recognise from 2018's The Cry.

Simon Merrells as Trevyn

Simon Merrells will be portraying Trevyn in the highly-anticipated series
Simon Merrells will be portraying Trevyn in the highly-anticipated series. Picture: Getty

Simon Merrells, 56, is also part of the cast of The Rings of Power and is set to play yet another unknown character called Trevyn.

The actor has played roles in The Rise of the Krays, The Leap and The Wolfman.

Sir Lenny Henry as a Harfoot

Sir Lenny Henry will be playing a type of Hobbit called a Harfoot
Sir Lenny Henry will be playing a type of Hobbit called a Harfoot. Picture: Getty

Sir Lenny Henry, 63, will be playing a Harfoot in the upcoming series.

In an interview regarding his casting, the actor revealed that Harfoots are a multi-cultural tribe of hobbits.

He said: "A hundred people on set [are] glaring at you and trying to work out what you’ll look like four feet tall."

Sir Lenny went on: "I’m a Harfoot, because J.R.R. Tolkien, who was also from Birmingham, suddenly there were black hobbits, I’m a black hobbit. It’s brilliant.

"What’s notable about this run of the books, it's a prequel to the age that we’ve seen in the films, it's about the early days of the Shire and Tolkien’s environment, so we’re an indigenous population of Harfoots. We’re hobbits but we’re called Harfoots.

"We’re multi-cultural, we’re a tribe not a race, so we’re black, asian and brown, even Maori types within it."

Benjamin Walker as UNKNOWN

Benjamin Walker is keeping the details of his character very secret
Benjamin Walker is keeping the details of his character very secret. Picture: Getty

Benjamin Walker, 39, is playing a very mysterious character in the upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

The actor, best known for his role in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, has kept all details about his role a secret, but has assured fans it is for a good reason.

Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on September 2, 2022.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Olga?

Who is Olga from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Harry and Beaux became very close during Too Hot To Handle

Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Ricky Gervais and Anti have a very special bond

Heartwarming moment After Life dog cries as Ricky Gervais talks about his death
Who is Truth?

Who is Truth from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

The EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars who are related

All the EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars you didn't know were related

Trending on Heart

Is your partner a super snorer? Well, this might be your chance to bag a bunch of free sleep goodies

Terrible snorers can now get paid £1,000 to test sleep products

Lifestyle

The Heart team picks lovely things to eat, buy and do this month....

Lust List January 2022: Luxurious self-care treats, homeware, snacks and more

Shopping

A woman praised her son for swearing in the supermarket

Mum praises 12-year-old son for swearing at elderly woman in the supermarket

Lifestyle

The BOSH! boys have revealed their tips for going vegan

Easy tips for going vegan this year from the BOSH! boys

Lifestyle

Primark is launching a brand-new website

Primark shares date for new website launch in major shopping update

Lifestyle

JLS spill the tea

JLS play Spill The Tea and share secrets from the band's WhatsApp group
All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Eddie Boxshall has spoken out on his split with Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall breaks silence on shock split

Celebrities

Who is Traffic Cone?

The Masked Singer's Traffic Cone has 'true' identity exposed on GMB
Ricky Gervais and Anti the German Shepherd have a very special bond

Does the dog in After Life belong to Ricky Gervais?

Netflix

Nathan and Holly broke the most rules

Are any of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants still together?
Ricky Gervais stars in the final series of After Life

After Life season 3 ending explained: Ricky Gervais confirms theory

Netflix

An expert has revealed why you shouldn't make your bed

Cleaning expert explains why you should never make your bed in the morning

Lifestyle

Jackson revealed that his mum is a politician

Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson's politician mum?