Why wasn't Roxanne Pallett on Celebrity Coach Trip last night?

Roxanne Pallett was absent from the first episode of Celebrity Coach Trip last night. Picture: Channel 5

Roxanne Pallett was due to be a contestant on Celebrity Coach Trip 2019, but was absent from the first episode

Celebrity Coach Trip 2019 kicked off last night, but noticeably absent from the show was Roxanne Pallett, who was due to be a contestant on the series.

Many viewers flocked to Twitter to question where the former Emmerdale actress is - as this was set to be her second TV appearance since disappearing from the public eye after the events in the Celebrity Big Brother house last year (she also appeared on Celebrity Island soon after).

However, those of you who've been waiting in anticipation for Roxanne's big return to TV will be relieved to know that she actually appears later on in 10-episode series alongside Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson.

Roxanne's appearance on the E4 show was prerecorded before her time in CBB, as she has now disappeared from public life and is not doing any more celebrity appearances for the moment.

Roxanne caused major controversy last year after falsely accusing CBB co-star Ryan Thomas of being intentionally aggressive with her.

During their time in the house this summer, she told Big Brother that Ryan, who was later crowned winner of the show, had hit her, when camera footage showed that it was seemingly a play fight.

Roxanne has disappeared from the public eye since her stint on CBB last year. Picture: Channel 5

Her accusation caused uproar in the outside world, and Roxanne eventually walked from the house.

Roxanne was labelled 'manipulative', and a 'liar', and many of her former Emmerdale co-stars came forward with similar stories of what she had done to them.

Roxanne apologised twice on TV - once on The Jeremy Vine Show and once in an interview with Emma Willis - and she subsequently quit all her upcoming commitments, including her part of Cinderella in a pantomime.

When is Celebrity Coach Trip back on TV?

Celebrity Coach Trip kicked off on E4 last night.



What is the Celebrity Coach Trip line-up?

The celebrities on this year's Coach Trip are Ola and James Jordan, Sam Thompson and James Dunmore, Bobby Norris and Nadia Essex and Mutya Buena and Lisa Maffia.