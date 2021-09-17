Who plays Ruby in Sex Education and what else has she been in?

Your need-to-know on Sex Education star Mimi Keene. Picture: Netflix/Alamy

Who is the actor who plays Ruby in Sex Education? Find out Mimi Keene's age, Instagram and other TV work.

It's been over a year since we last caught up with the Moordale gang, but Sex Education series three is finally upon us.

The Netflix show, which first aired in 2019, follows a group of teenagers as they navigate love and life at the fictional Moordale High School.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

One of the main characters returning for season three is Ruby, who is played by Mimi Keene.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Mimi Keene plays Ruby in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Who is Mimi Keene? What's her age and what else has she been in?

Mimi, 23, is an English actress. As well as Sex Education, she is known for playing Cindy Williams in Eastenders.

She was cast in Eastenders in 2013, and appeared in 122 episodes before leaving the soap in 2015.

Mimi is in 'The Untouchables' group at Moordale. Picture: Netflix

She has played Ruby in Sex Education since series one. Ruby is one of the 'mean girls' in 'The Untouchables' clique, and has been involved in a number of the show's major storylines.

Is Mimi Keene on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her on Instagram @mimikeene3.