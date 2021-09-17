Sex Education cast real ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?

17 September 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 11:21

How old are the cast of Sex Education?
How old are the cast of Sex Education? Picture: Netflix

How old are the cast of Sex Education? Find out the characters' real ages...

After what has felt like a *very* long wait, the new series of Sex Education has finally arrived on Netflix.

Season three will continue to follow the lives of Otis, Maeve, and the rest of the Moordale High gang, and will see the return of the much-loved cast.

As the main cast play teenagers, many viewers may be wondering how old they are in real life.

Here's your need-to-know.

Asa Butterfield (Otis) real age: 24

Asa Butterfield is 24
Asa Butterfield is 24. Picture: Netflix

Asa was born on April 1, 1997, making him 24 years old.

Emma Mackey (Maeve) real age: 25

Emma Mackey is 25
Emma Mackey is 25. Picture: Netflix

Emma was born on January 4, 1996, making her 25 years old.

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) real age: 28

Ncuti Gatwa is 28
Ncuti Gatwa is 28. Picture: Netflix

Ncuti was born on October 15, 1992, making him 28 years old.

Connor Swindells (Adam) real age: 24

Connor Swindells is 25
Connor Swindells is 25. Picture: Netflix

Connor was born on September 19, 1996, making him 24 years old.

Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee) real age: 26

Aimee Lou Wood is 26
Aimee Lou Wood is 26. Picture: Netflix

Aimee was born on February 3, 1995, making her 26.

Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) real age: 26

Kedar Williams-Stirling is 26
Kedar Williams-Stirling is 26. Picture: Netflix

Kedar was born on December 14, 1994, making him 26.

Simone Ashley (Olivia) real age: 26

Simone Ashley is 26
Simone Ashley is 26. Picture: Netflix

Simone was born on March 30, 1995, making her 26 years old.

Tanya Reynolds (Lily) real age: 29

Tanya Reynolds is 29
Tanya Reynolds is 29. Picture: Netflix

Tanya was born on November 4, 1991, making her 29 years old.

Mimi Keene (Ruby) real age: 23

Mimi Keene is 23
Mimi Keene is 23. Picture: Netflix

Mimi was born on August 5, 1998, making her 23 years old.

Patricia Allison (Ola) real age: 26

Patricia Allison is 26
Patricia Allison is 26. Picture: Netflix

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Connor plays Adam Groff in Sex Education

Who plays Adam in Sex Education? Connor Swindells' height, age and Instagram revealed
Where is Netflix's Sex Education set?

Where is Sex Education set and is the school American or British?
Will there be a fourth season of Sex Education?

Aimee Lou Wood speaks out on the possibility of Sex Education season four
Emma has played Maeve since series two

Who plays Maeve in Sex Education?

Your need-to-know on Sex Education newcomer Dua Saleh

Who plays Cal in Sex Education? Dua Saleh's age, Instagram and other work revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Driving licenses could move online as a new trial begins for learners

Driving license cards to be scrapped as digitalised certificates are trialled

Lifestyle

Some MAFS UK fans have accused the show of being fake

All the evidence that proves Married at First Sight UK isn't scripted
How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there?

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there on Netflix?
When is Sex Education set?

What era is Sex Education set in?

Mimi Keene plays Ruby in Sex Education

Who plays Ruby in Sex Education and what else has she been in?
Police have issued a warning over the bizarre trend (stock images)

Police issue warning to shop owners over selling baked beans to kids amid bizarre TikTok trend

Lifestyle

Who is in the Sex Education cast?

Who is in the cast of Sex Education season three?

Lucy and Ryan had to rush their son to hospital

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas’ baby son rushed to intensive care after he turned blue in cot

Celebrities

Who plays Jackson in Sex Education?

Who plays Jackson in Sex Education and what else has he been in?
Who plays Hope in Sex Education?

Who plays Hope in Sex Education and where have you seen her before?
Fans will get to say goodbye to Diane Sugden in a few weeks

Diane Sugden actress Elizabeth Estensen quits Emmerdale after 22 years
Coronation Street has recast Max Platt

Coronation Street fans shocked as Max Turner 'changes overnight'
There is set to be a travel update today

UK new travel rules: What to expect as amber list is scrapped in major shake up

News

See the full cast of Channel 4's Help

Cast of Help: Who is in the Channel 4 drama and where have you seen them before?
Here's where Help was filmed

Where was Channel 4’s Help filmed?