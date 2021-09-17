Sex Education cast real ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?
17 September 2021, 10:13 | Updated: 17 September 2021, 11:21
How old are the cast of Sex Education? Find out the characters' real ages...
After what has felt like a *very* long wait, the new series of Sex Education has finally arrived on Netflix.
Season three will continue to follow the lives of Otis, Maeve, and the rest of the Moordale High gang, and will see the return of the much-loved cast.
As the main cast play teenagers, many viewers may be wondering how old they are in real life.
Here's your need-to-know.
Asa Butterfield (Otis) real age: 24
Asa was born on April 1, 1997, making him 24 years old.
Emma Mackey (Maeve) real age: 25
Emma was born on January 4, 1996, making her 25 years old.
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) real age: 28
Ncuti was born on October 15, 1992, making him 28 years old.
Connor Swindells (Adam) real age: 24
Connor was born on September 19, 1996, making him 24 years old.
Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee) real age: 26
Aimee was born on February 3, 1995, making her 26.
Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) real age: 26
Kedar was born on December 14, 1994, making him 26.
Simone Ashley (Olivia) real age: 26
Simone was born on March 30, 1995, making her 26 years old.
Tanya Reynolds (Lily) real age: 29
Tanya was born on November 4, 1991, making her 29 years old.
Mimi Keene (Ruby) real age: 23
Mimi was born on August 5, 1998, making her 23 years old.