Sex Education cast real ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?

How old are the cast of Sex Education? Picture: Netflix

How old are the cast of Sex Education? Find out the characters' real ages...

After what has felt like a *very* long wait, the new series of Sex Education has finally arrived on Netflix.

Season three will continue to follow the lives of Otis, Maeve, and the rest of the Moordale High gang, and will see the return of the much-loved cast.

As the main cast play teenagers, many viewers may be wondering how old they are in real life.

Here's your need-to-know.

Asa Butterfield (Otis) real age: 24

Asa Butterfield is 24. Picture: Netflix

Asa was born on April 1, 1997, making him 24 years old.

Emma Mackey (Maeve) real age: 25

Emma Mackey is 25. Picture: Netflix

Emma was born on January 4, 1996, making her 25 years old.

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) real age: 28

Ncuti Gatwa is 28. Picture: Netflix

Ncuti was born on October 15, 1992, making him 28 years old.

Connor Swindells (Adam) real age: 24

Connor Swindells is 25. Picture: Netflix

Connor was born on September 19, 1996, making him 24 years old.

Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee) real age: 26

Aimee Lou Wood is 26. Picture: Netflix

Aimee was born on February 3, 1995, making her 26.

Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) real age: 26

Kedar Williams-Stirling is 26. Picture: Netflix

Kedar was born on December 14, 1994, making him 26.

Simone Ashley (Olivia) real age: 26

Simone Ashley is 26. Picture: Netflix

Simone was born on March 30, 1995, making her 26 years old.

Tanya Reynolds (Lily) real age: 29

Tanya Reynolds is 29. Picture: Netflix

Tanya was born on November 4, 1991, making her 29 years old.

Mimi Keene (Ruby) real age: 23

Mimi Keene is 23. Picture: Netflix

Mimi was born on August 5, 1998, making her 23 years old.

Patricia Allison (Ola) real age: 26