Will there be a second series of Viewpoint?

Viewpoint is airing on ITV this Spring. Picture: ITV

Will there be another series of ITV's Viewpoint? Find out everything...

Viewpoint is the brand new ITV drama we’re already hooked on.

Made up of five episodes, the story follows an investigation into a Manchester community following the disappearance of primary school teacher Gemma Hillman.

In a bid to catch the prime suspect, DC Martin Young sets up an observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling.

Zoe’s windows provide a direct view into the home of Gemma and her boyfriend Greg Sullivan.

Noel Clarke plays DC Martin King in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

The series was co-written by Ed Whitmore and Harry Bradbeer, who loosely based the story on an experience his friend had with surveillance police officers.

But as we watch the drama unfold, will there be another series of Viewpoint? Here’s what we know…

Will there be a second series of Viewpoint?

Viewpoint has not yet been commissioned for a second series by ITV.

However, actor Noel Clarke - who plays Martin - has hinted there could more to the story.

Alexandra Roach is playing Zoe Sterling in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Heart.co.uk and other press, Noel said: “I think when you have Ed writing something as good as he’s written and a character that’s in surveillance, there is loads of scope for more seasons.”

The same team could be looking over any crime and watching those crimes unfold so there is lots of potential for more.”

Viewpoint is being aired over five consecutive nights from Monday April 26, and has some big names in the cast.

Alongside Bulletproof’s Noel Clarke, Hollyoaks star Bronagh Waugh is playing his partner Stella Beckett.

Killing Eve’s Alexandra Roach also stars as single mum Zoe Sterling, while Amy Wren has the role of missing school teacher Gemma.

Other cast members include Fehinti Balogun as Greg Sullivan, as well as Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley, Sarah Niles, Shannon Murray, Phil Davis and Marcus Garvey.

Speaking about what viewers can expect from the series, Corrie star Catherine said: “It’s going to be very addictive for people.

“It’s real ‘edge of your seat’ stuff and it’s so well written. We all love a good nosey and I think that’s what’s addictive.

“You feel like you shouldnt be seeing these things and I know what’s coming when I watch it but I still felt a little bit naughty.”