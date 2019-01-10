The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds: Cast, where it’s filmed and new series details revealed

Channel 4's The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds is back and the cast include a Syrian refugee who loves to take selfies and even a special guest all the way from America.

The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds is set to return to Channel 4 with an all new cast of little terrors who will entertain audiences as they learn about friendships and the world.

Channel 4's hit documentary centres around a group of toddlers at playgroup, as hidden cameras capture all their conversations and antics in addition to being analysed by experts.

Secret Life Of 4 Year Olds cast

This series will see how technology affects their behaviour and will see Arthur, who is gaddget-obsessed, get the opportunity to meet a cutting edge robot.

Meanwhile, Na’Shae and Keira are each given their own tablet to use as experts observed how the gadget impacted on the girls’ friendship and the way that they played together.

Elsewhere, in the cast there is a child whose family are Syrian refugees.

Where is Secret Life Of 4 Year Olds filmed?

The Channel 4 program is filmed at Forest School in North London. According to the school's website, the filming takes place in the summer when the children have broken up for the holidays.

The website reads: "The producers of a Channel 4 award-winning documentary series converted The Martin Centre of Innovation to a unique classroom and the Pre-Prep playground to a magical garden. It was rigged with over 30 cameras watching a group of 4 & 5 year olds in their natural environment and resulted in The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds which aired on Tuesday."

Secret Life Of 4 Year Olds air date

The new series airs on Channel 4 from 10 January at 8pm.