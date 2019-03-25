Sir David Attenborough's Climate Change documentary: Here's what the new film covers

National treasure Sir David Attenborough urges us to tackle climate change. Picture: Getty

Sir David Attenborough will soon release an “urgent” new documentary about climate change.

Sir David Attenborough has always spoken openly about the effects of climate change throughout his career as a broadcaster and natural historian.

Now, the British TV icon is set to release a new documentary, Climate Change - The Facts, on BBC One about the extremities of climate change.

But what do we know about the film? Here's the lowdown...

What is Sir David Attenborough's new documentary about?

Attenborough’s new TV project is all about opening the public’s eyes to climate change.

David has explained that "conditions have changed far faster" than he expected them to over his 20 year career.

The one-off film will show interviews with climatologists and meteorologists along with a clear message of what global warming is doing, and has already done, to the planet.

Speaking of the documentary, Sir David said: "It may sound frightening, but the scientific evidence is that if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade, we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies.”

What is the documentary called and when will it be out?

The new film is called Climate Change - The Facts.

It will broadcast on BBC One later this spring.

In addition to the new BBC documentary, Sir David Attenborough is launching a new Netflix series called Our Planet, that drops on the streaming site on 5th April, 2019.

What else has David Attenborough said about climate change?

Earlier in 2019, the 92-year-old urged some of the world's most powerful nations to act on climate change in his acceptance speech for the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum.

In an impassioned speech, Attenborough stated: "What we do now and in the next few years will profoundly affect the next few thousand years.

"We can create a world with clean air and water, unlimited energy and fish stocks that will sustain us well into the future. But to do that, we need a plan."