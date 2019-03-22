When is David Attenborough's Our Planet coming to Netflix?

David Attenborough's latest documentary is landing on Netflix soon. Picture: Getty

The natural historian's new Netflix series was filmed across 50 different countries and has been in the making for four years.

Sir David Attenborough’s brand new nature series, Our Planet, has been four years in the making.

Filmed across 50 different countries, the epic production needed over 600 crew members to catch the “extraordinary place we call home” on camera for the “new visionary series”.

But when is it coming to Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about the long-awaited show.

When is Our Planet coming to Netflix?

David Attenborough’s first ever nature series in collaboration with Netflix, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Silverback Films (the team behind Planet Earth and Blue Planet) will be ready to binge-watch next month.

Hitting the streaming service April 5, Our Planet will be available to watch in full as all eight episodes will be loaded on to the digital platform at the same time.

Not only will Sir David be voicing the show, but the series will also feature local narrators in ten other languages including actresses Penelope Cruz for Spain and Salma Hayek for Latin America.

What is Our Planet about?

The beloved natural historian said the show will tell the story of "the beauty and fragility of our natural world” and "what we can do to make it thrive".

Speaking at a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) event last year, he said the new series will "take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery".

He added that the eight-part series will be conservation-focused as "there has never been a time where more people have been more out of touch with the natural world than as now.”

The official Netflix synopsis says Our Planet “takes viewers on an unprecedented journey through some of the world’s most precious natural habitats”, including “never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats, from exotic jungles to the deepest seas".

Is there a trailer for Our Planet?

Yes! The epic trailer was published on March 19, giving viewers a glimpse into the brand new nature show.

Sir David Attenborough voices the awesome clip, which is accompanied by on-screen text that describes the show as a “new visionary series” and a “global event”.

Watch the trailer below.