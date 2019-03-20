Stranger Things Season 3 trailer: Plot, cast and air date of Netflix series revealed

Stranger Things will be back on screens in July. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things is coming back to Netflix this summer, so here is everything you need to know about series three.

Netflix have released the first trailer for Stranger Things season three after fans had been eagerly anticipating it's return.

A new video uploaded to Youtube sees Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp) all attend the surprise party of Dustin played by Gaten Matarazzo.

The new series is set in the summer and begins with the American town's Fourth of July celebrations.

Eleven is seen sporting a new grown up look and it's clear the kids are in the full swing of adolescence.

"We’re not kids anymore," Mike says."I mean what did you think, we’re just gonna sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?"

The new trailer comes after a teaser indicated a new threat to the town was imminent with a video of rats plaguing the area.

The gang are all back together in a teaser for the new series. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things season 3 cast

Judging from the trailer it look as though all the original cast members will be returning for series three.

Elsewhere, we see Wynona Ryder reprise her role as Will's mum Joyce along with Chief Hopper played by David Harbour.

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Eleven . Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things season 3 air date

Stranger Things season three will be available to stream on Netflix from 4 July, 2019.

Stranger Things season three plot

No one knows exactly what the plot is, but the trailer gives the impression the cast are in for the most terrifying threat so far.

Winona Ryder is seen looking terrified, there are bolts of lightning flying everywhere, and we're given a shock when we're introduced to a terrifying creature with sharp teeth.

Actor Noah Schnapp has previously teased this season, stating: "It's brutal, it gets bad, it's very big. I feel like every season it kinda gets more like it's taking over Hawkins."