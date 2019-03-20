Stranger Things Season 3 trailer: Plot, cast and air date of Netflix series revealed

20 March 2019, 13:53 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 14:08

Stranger Things asset
Stranger Things will be back on screens in July. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things is coming back to Netflix this summer, so here is everything you need to know about series three.

Netflix have released the first trailer for Stranger Things season three after fans had been eagerly anticipating it's return.

A new video uploaded to Youtube sees Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp) all attend the surprise party of Dustin played by Gaten Matarazzo.

The new series is set in the summer and begins with the American town's Fourth of July celebrations.

Eleven is seen sporting a new grown up look and it's clear the kids are in the full swing of adolescence.

"We’re not kids anymore," Mike says."I mean what did you think, we’re just gonna sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?"

The new trailer comes after a teaser indicated a new threat to the town was imminent with a video of rats plaguing the area.

Stranger Things Season 3
The gang are all back together in a teaser for the new series. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things season 3 cast

Judging from the trailer it look as though all the original cast members will be returning for series three.

In the trailer we are treated to a scene with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp) who all attend the surprise party of Dustin played by Gaten Matarazzo.

Elsewhere, we see Wynona Ryder reprise her role as Will's mum Joyce along with Chief Hopper played by David Harbour.

Stranger Things season 3
Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Eleven . Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things season 3 air date

Stranger Things season three will be available to stream on Netflix from 4 July, 2019.

Stranger Things season three plot

No one knows exactly what the plot is, but the trailer gives the impression the cast are in for the most terrifying threat so far.

Winona Ryder is seen looking terrified, there are bolts of lightning flying everywhere, and we're given a shock when we're introduced to a terrifying creature with sharp teeth.

Actor Noah Schnapp has previously teased this season, stating: "It's brutal, it gets bad, it's very big. I feel like every season it kinda gets more like it's taking over Hawkins."

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral midi dress and black patent boots

Celebrities

Caroline Flack

Love Island 2019 contestants: latest rumours and updates revealed

TV & Movies

Toy Story 4 screen grab

Toy Story 4 trailer: Who sings the song in the trailer? Who are the new characters? Release date and plot

TV & Movies

The Emmerdale grooming storyline has proved controversial with viewers

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfendon defends controversial paedophile storyline

TV & Movies

Melissa Tattam has defended labelling size 10 as a L

Made In Chelsea's Melissa on why she labels size 10 as L: 'My bikini range is for petite women'

Fashion

Trending on Heart

Gringotts Bank is coming to the Harry Potter Studio Tour in April

FIRST LOOK: Gringotts Wizarding bank arrives at at Warner Bros Studio Tour London

Lifestyle

Many people have been choosing some unusual names for their babies (stock image)

Awesome, Favour and LUCIFER among most unusual baby names of 2019

Lifestyle

Parents should be buying their daughter's sex toy, claims one sex blogger

Blogger causes controversy as she says parents should buy their daughter's sex toys

News

Marks and Spencer's cleaning products are a hit with house proud bloggers

Marks and Spencer launch new cruelty free cleaning products in time for Spring Clean season

Lifestyle

Mike Love Island asset

ITV announces changes to aftercare for Love Island contestants following Mike Thalassitis death

TV & Movies