The soap stars who have made it in Hollywood - including Robert Kazinsky and Rachel Shenton

Soap stars Robert Kazinsky, Rachel Shenton and Nathalie Emmanuel have made it in Hollywood. Picture: BBC/Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Over the years, plenty of soap stars have left the likes of EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale to make it across the pond.

And now a new study has analysed soapland’s most recognisable faces to reveal which stars have gone on to become huge successes in Hollywood.

The research, by tombola, looks at 51 famous actors from each British and Australian soap, including those who have gone on to win BAFTAs, Oscars and bagged roles in huge films.

And it turns out those who starred in EastEnders have been the most successful in Hollywood.

EastEnders actors Robert Kazinsky. Ben Hardy and Martine McCutcheon have all gone on to star in Hollywood films. Picture: PA Images

Since it began back in 1985, ten of the soap’s most famous 51 faces have gone on to break the showbiz world.

Sean Slater actor Robert Kazinsky is the most successful of the bunch, featuring in six Hollywood films since leaving Albert Square in 2009. These include Pacific Rim, Hot Pursuit and, most recently, Captain Marvel.

Ben Hardy - who played Peter Beale between 2012 and 2013 - has also starred in five Hollywood films including Bohemian Rhapsody and X Men: Apocalypse.

Sam Strike (Johnny Carter) and June Brown (Dot Cotton) have also experienced some success, and who can forget Martine McCutcheon's (Tiffany Mitchell) role in Love Actually.

Hollyoaks actresses Nathalie Emmanuel, Emma Rigby and Rachel Shenton have appeared in Hollywood films. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks actresses have also made their mark in America.

Fans of the Channel 4 soap might remember Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Sasha Valentine between 2006 and 2010, later went on to star in an impressive five Blockbuster Hollywood films.

These include the likes of Maze Runner (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

Hannah Ashworth actress Emma Rigby has also gone on to bag roles in three Hollywood films.

Rachel Shenton - who played Mitzeee Minniver - is the only UK soap actor to receive an Oscar nomination after she won an Academy Award for her film, The Silent Child.

The only other famous soap actors included in the study who have received Oscar nominations are former Neighbours star Margot Robbie and Home & Away’s Chris Hemsworth.

Unfortunately, it looks like Coronation Street stars are the least likely to make it onto the silver screen, with only Katherine Kelly making it in a Hollywood film.

But, three former Corrie actors have been nominated for BAFTAs, including Suranne Jones (Karen McDonald), Jean Alexander (Hilda Ogden) and Sarah Lancashire (Raquel Watts).

Over in Emmerdale, Jenna Coleman (Jasmine Thomas) has also had some huge successes, starring in Captain America: The First Avenger and Me Before You.

