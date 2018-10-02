Is Anton Du Beke going to quit Strictly Come Dancing?

Anton Du Beke is a Strictly fan favourite. Picture: PA

Anton Du Beke has been subject to rumours he may quit after he and Susannah Constantine were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

Anton Du Beke has addressed rumours that he may quit Strictly Come Dancing after being eliminated with dance partner Susannah Constantine during week two of the 2018 series.

The 52-year-old dancer who has been part of the BBC One ballroom dancing show since it's first series took to Twitter to address the claims made by the Daily Mail.

He said: "My loves, some people are reporting I'm quitting the show. Absolute rubbish! I'm NEVER quitting. Whether they want me or not, I'm never going! Love you all and love @bbcstrictly."

My loves, some people are reporting I'm quitting the show. Absolute rubbish! I'm NEVER quitting. Whether they want me or not, I'm never going! 😄 Love you all and love @bbcstrictly! #BBCstrictly — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) October 1, 2018

Anton Du Beke with his 2017 dance partner Ruth Langsford. Picture: PA

The report from the Mail came after rumours circulated that Anton was heard ranting backstage following he and Susannah's exit.

Their score of 12 points was the third lowest in Strictly history, with the prize of lowest ever score going to TV presenter Quentin Wilson back in series 2.