Where is Bruno Tonioli? Why Strictly Come Dancing judge will NOT be on the show this week

Strictly's Bruno Tonioli will not be judging this weekend. Picture: PA Images

Strictly Come Dancing's favourite animated judged will skip the show this weekend. Here's why, and who is set to replace him.

Bruno Tonioli, 62, will be missing this week's Strictly Come Dancing episode, as Alfonso Ribeiro - aka Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air - steps in to replace him.

After Seann Walsh and Katya Jones' shock survival, fans will be intrigued to see how Carlton and the other judges find their routine this week.

So why is Bruno missing Strictly? Here's what we know:

Bruno Tonioli has judged on Strictly for 16 years. Picture: PA Images

Why is Bruno Tonioli missing Strictly?

Bruno will be absent from the judging line-up for the weekend of the 20th October, due to a clash in his hectic schedule.

As well as his work on Strictly, the charismatic Italian also judges Dancing With The Stars, the American version of the show that's filmed in Los Angeles.

He tends to jet out to America as soon as filming finishes on BBC on a Saturday evening, but this weekend he will be forced to vacate his judging chair for only the second time in the show's sixteen year history.

Alfonso Ribeiro will judge this weekend's Strictly episode. Picture: PA Images

Who is Bruno's replacement, Alfonso Ribeiro?

Alfonso Ribeiro is best known for playing Carlton Banks in classic 90's show Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

He also took part in the 2013 series of I'm A Celebrity, which was won by Westlife crooner Kian Egan, before winning US show Dancing With The Stars in 2014.

Will Bruno Tonioli be back?

BBC have confirmed that Bruno will return in time for the Halloween special episodes of Strictly the following week.