Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Celebrity Instagram accounts

Joe Sugg and Katie Piper on Strictly have huge Instagram followings. Picture: PA Images

Follow Strictly Come Dancing celebs on their Instagram accounts for more gossip, behind the scenes fun and dances.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 now has lift-off, and fans are already starting to back their favourite celebs.

And if seeing the Strictly line up on your TV all weekend isn't enough, they are also prone to sharing some extra content on their Instagram pages. So whether you're a fan of Katie Piper or Faye Tozer, Graeme Swann or Lee Ryan - head to their social channels to see what they're up to.

The full list of Strictly Instagram accounts are below...

Dr Ranj and Ashley Roberts have been revealing plenty of backstage gossip on Instagram. Picture: PA Images

Katie Piper - @katiepiper_

Faye Tozer - @fayetozersmith

Lee Ryan - @officialleeryan

Danny John Jules - @dannyjohnjules

Lauren Steadmann - @laurensteadmann

Joe Sugg - @joe_sugg

Graeme Swann - @officialgraemeswann

Vick Hope - @vicknhope

Stacey Dooley - @sjdooley

Dr Ranj Singh - @drranj

Ashley Roberts - @iamashleyroberts

Seann Walsh - @seannwalsh

Kate Silverton - @katesilverton

Charles Venn - @charles_venn

Susannah Constantine - @susannahconstantine