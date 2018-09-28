Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Celebrity Instagram accounts

On Air Now
28 September 2018, 16:16
Follow Strictly Come Dancing celebs on their Instagram accounts for more gossip, behind the scenes fun and dances.
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 now has lift-off, and fans are already starting to back their favourite celebs.
And if seeing the Strictly line up on your TV all weekend isn't enough, they are also prone to sharing some extra content on their Instagram pages. So whether you're a fan of Katie Piper or Faye Tozer, Graeme Swann or Lee Ryan - head to their social channels to see what they're up to.
The full list of Strictly Instagram accounts are below...
Katie Piper - @katiepiper_
Faye Tozer - @fayetozersmith
Lee Ryan - @officialleeryan
Danny John Jules - @dannyjohnjules
Lauren Steadmann - @laurensteadmann
Joe Sugg - @joe_sugg
Graeme Swann - @officialgraemeswann
Vick Hope - @vicknhope
Stacey Dooley - @sjdooley
Dr Ranj Singh - @drranj
Ashley Roberts - @iamashleyroberts
Seann Walsh - @seannwalsh
Kate Silverton - @katesilverton
Charles Venn - @charles_venn
Susannah Constantine - @susannahconstantine