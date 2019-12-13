Strictly’s David James spotted getting cosy with engaged partner Nadiya Bychkova ahead of show's finale

David James has been spotted getting cosy with his former Strictly partner. Picture: Instagram

David James was caught cuddling up to his former Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova during rehearsals.

Strictly Come Dancing is almost over for another year as the three remaining celebrities get ready to battle it for that Glitterball trophy.

But ahead of the star-studded final on Saturday, former star of the BBC show David James has been spotted getting cosy with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova.

In a video posted on Aljaz Skorjanec’s Instagram, the professional dancer is chatting to Mike Bushell as they rehearse for a big group dance this weekend.

Behind them, Nadiya can be seen leaning back against football star David's chest as he wraps his arms around her and kisses her on the head.

David James and Nadiya Bychkova were spotted getting cosy. Picture: Instagram

While David, 49, is thought to be in a relationship, Nadiya is engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot and the pair share a one-year-old daughter.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Strictly and David’s reps for comment.

This comes after the pair attended the Pride of Britain awards together back in October.

David and Nadiya attended the Pride Of Britain Awards together. Picture: PA Images

Posing for photos, the stars looked very close as they glammed up for the big night, with Nadiya wearing a black velvet dress and David donning a blue suit.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Emma Barton and Anton du Beke are currently preparing for the most glamorous night of their lives.

After 12 weeks of waltzing, quickstepping and jiving, the remaining celebrities will take to the ballroom floor for three final dances in a bid to be crowned the winner of the BBC show.

According to William Hill, Emmerdale’s Kelvin is currently favourite to bag the top spot as he continues to wow judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli.

EastEnders actress Emma is currently second favourite to win at 9/4, while CBBC’s Karim is least favourite to win as he has odds of 12/1.

The presenter has found himself in the bottom two twice this series, and last week he had to be saved by the judges, despite bagging a near perfect score of 38.

We can’t wait to find out who wins on Saturday...