Strictly Come Dancing final 2019: Songs and routines revealed - including judges choice and showdance

This is what dances the Strictly stars are doing for the final. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Strictly bosses have confirmed songs and dances for the final.

After 12 weeks of waltzing, quickstepping and jiving around the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, the three remaining celebrities are currently gearing up for the most sparkly night of their lives.

And as the 15th series of the BBC reaches its conclusion this weekend, bosses have now revealed what dances the couples are doing in their final attempt at lifting the glitterball trophy.

On Saturday, Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Emma Barton and Anton du Beke will be taking on three dances each.

As well as a judges' pick of their favourite dances from the series, they will do the iconic showdance.

Who will get a full 40 this week? Picture: BBC

They will also pick their own favourite routine from the series, however these haven’t yet been revealed.

Check out what songs finalists performing to…

Emma Barton and Anton du Beke

Judges' Pick: Charleston to Thoroughly Modern Millie from week 11

Showdance: 'Let Yourself Go' by Irving Berlin

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden

Judges' Pick: Quickstep to 'Mr Pinstripe Suit' by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy from week seven

Showdance: 'A Million Dreams' by Pink

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

Judges' Pick: Rumba to 'Ain't No Sunshine' from week four

Showdance: 'Shout' by The Isley Brothers

This comes after comedian Chris Ramsey narrowly missed out on a place in the final last week when he ended up in the bottom two alongside CBBC presenter Karim.

Speaking on It Takes Two, he said: "I'll be honest, there's a massive part of us that is so glad I don't have to do three dances this week!

"I woke up this morning and I was like, 'Do I have to dance today?! I don't!' This is amazing!'"