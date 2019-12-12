Joe Sugg suffers painful injury while training for Strictly Christmas special with girlfriend Dianne Buswell

12 December 2019, 14:44 | Updated: 12 December 2019, 14:50

Joe Sugg has injured his back during training for the Strictly Christmas special.

With Christmas right around the corner, Joe Sugg has been busy training for the festive special of Strictly Come Dancing.

Unfortunately, the social media star has now revealed he’s suffered a nasty injury while training for the BBC show with girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

Posting a new video on his YouTube channel, Joe, 27, told fans: "Today we were rehearsing our number for the Christmas special and I jumped off something and twinged my back.

"I’ve pulled muscles before but I’ve never pulled a muscle like this in my life.

“With this one, it managed to pull around my back but also around my chest, so it twinged my chest as well, so I’m finding it hard to get my breath.”

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano reveals Anton Du Beke's emotional reaction to making the final

He added: "It was horrible."

The star - who made it to the final of Strictly last year with - then went on to reveal he was using girlfriend Dianne’s hot water bottle after a physio advised him to “put heat on it”.

Read More: Anton Du Beke hits back at claims Strictly Come Dancing is now 'too sexy' after backlash

Joe will be reunited with his girlfriend on the dance floor after the pair met during last year’s show.

This comes after Strictly bosses recently announced the full line up for the Christmas special of the BBC show which also includes Mark Wright, Chizzy Akudolu and Debbie McGee.

The festive special is set to be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, while Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas will also be back.

Meanwhile, the BBC competition reaches its final stage on Saturday, (December 14) as Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden battle it out for the trophee.

And professional dancer Graziano Di Prima has teased what’s to come from the final sparkly episode.

He told us: “It’s going to be full.

“The couples are going to be so nervous, but in a good way. It’s unbelievable. Even for us, we are going to be there for them.

“I can’t wait. Just doing the final is everything. So yeah, can’t wait.”

