Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano reveals Anton Du Beke’s emotional reaction to making the final

10 December 2019, 16:41 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 16:42

By Naomi Bartram

Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima has revealed how Anton Du Beke feels about reaching the final.

After 15 years on Strictly Come Dancing, Anton Du Beke has made the final for the second time ever, thanks to his partner Emma Barton.

And now fellow professional Graziano Di Prima has revealed how his co-star reacted to making it all the way to the end.

In an exclusive interview with us, the star said: “He said to me ‘this is my second final but it’s all about Emma.’

“You can read in his eyes that he’s so emotional about it, usually he’s the one that makes you laugh so I love him.”

Anton has made the final with Emma after 15 years on the show
Anton has made the final with Emma after 15 years on the show. Picture: BBC

Going on to praise the Strictly legend, Graziano - who joined Strictly last year - continued: “Since the first day since I joined Strictly he said ‘you see the cameras, forget about this and enjoy’ he was the one which changed the play for me and I started to really to enjoy it.”

Read More: Anton Du Beke hits back at claims Strictly Come Dancing is now 'too sexy' after backlash

Anton, 52, has been making history with EastEnders star Emma, 42, this year, as he managed to achieve his first ever 10s in the competition.

After getting a whopping 39 last week, the star became emotional when the pair received 36 out of 40 for their Waltz on Saturday.

Read More: Christmas Day TV schedule 2019: All the listings and highlights from Strictly to Great British Bake Off

Anton and Emma received 36 for their Waltz
Anton and Emma received 36 for their Waltz. Picture: BBC

Tearing up, he told presenter Claudia Winkleman: “I'll tell you why - if people have loved watching Emma dance as much as I've loved dancing with Emma, then I really hope that they vote for her.

“This is somebody who had no confidence in her dancing ability, didn't think she could dance a step, to make it into the semi-finals as well.

“And to produce a dance - I'm getting emotional - to produce a dance like that that I've been wanting to do for about 15 years on Strictly Come Dancing, is the most beautiful thing.”

The BBC competition reaches its final stage on Saturday, (December 14) as Emma and Anton battle it out alongside Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

And Graziano also teased what’s to come from the final episode, telling us: “It’s going to be full.

“The couples are going to be so nervous, but in a good way. It’s unbelievable. Even for us, we are going to be there for them.

“I can’t wait. Just doing the final is everything. So yeah, can’t wait.”

