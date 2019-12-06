Christmas Day TV schedule 2019: All the listings and highlights from Strictly to Great British Bake Off
6 December 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 6 December 2019, 09:06
Another reason not to get off the sofa on Christmas Day...
As well as the twinkling lights, mince pies and festive PJs, there’s one thing we all love about Christmas Day - and that’s the TV line up.
Whether you like to chill with your family on the sofa, or put on a film while you’re basting the turkey, there’s something for everyone on December 25th.
So, with the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 all releasing their schedule for the big day, what can we expect on the box this Christmas?
Well, over on the Beeb, the annual Strictly Come Dancing festive special is on at the earlier time of 4:40pm this year.
Straight after, Michael McIntyre will be serving up his Big Christmas Show, followed by a new Call the Midwife at 7pm.
After months of speculation, Gavin & Stacey will finally return at 8:30pm for the much-anticipated Christmas reunion episode, followed by an hour-long special of EastEnders.
Next up, ITV will be serving up it’s usual brain teasers given a sprinkle of festive magic, with Christmas specials of The Chase, Tipping Point, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire starting from 3:40pm.
Then it’s time for the soaps to kick off, with Emmerdale on at 7pm, followed by Coronation Street an hour later at 8pm.
Meanwhile, highlights on Channel 4 include the annual Great British Bake Off festive episode featuring some of our favourite past contestants which will air at 7.10pm.
Family favourite films such as Ice Age, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Back to the Future are all sprinkled throughout the day, as well as back-to-back The Simpsons.
Channel 5 is going all out Christmas with Celebrity Carols at Christmas, Scrooge and Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs.
Giving a taste of nostalgia, The Two Ronnies: The Unseen Sketches will air at 9:30pm, followed by Classic Christmas Comedy Moments at 10:55pm.
See the full schedule below:
Christmas Day on BBC One
6am: Breakfast
8.55am: Stick Man
9.25am: Zog
9.50am: Piper
10am: Christmas Day Mass
11am: Wallace & Gromit: A Close Shave
11.35am: Top of the Pops Christmas Special
12.40pm: BBC News
12.45pm: Weather
12.55pm: Moana
2.30pm: The Snail and the Whale
3pm: The Queen's Christmas Broadcast
3.10pm: Finding Dory
4.40pm: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
6pm: Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show
7pm: Call the Midwife
8.30pm: Gavin & Stacey
9.30pm: EastEnders
10.30pm: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special
11.15pm: The Two Ronnies Christmas Sketchbook
11.35pm: BBC News
11.45pm: Weather and National Lottery Update
11.55pm: Not Going Out Christmas Special
Christmas Day on ITV
6:00am: CITV
9:25am: Disney's A Christmas Carol
11am: Countrywise: Winter Wonderland (R)
11:55am: Midsomer Murders (R)
2pm: Coronation Street At Christmas (R)
3pm: Her Majesty The Queen
3:10pm: Shrek the Halls
3:40pm: The Chase: Bloopers 2019
4:40pm: ITV Evening News
5pm: Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special
6pm: The Chase Celebrity Christmas Day Special
7pm: Emmerdale
8pm: Coronation Street
9pm: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Special
10pm: Gordon, Gino and Fred Christmas Road Trip: 3 Unwise Men (R)
11:20pm: ITV News and Weather
11:40pm: Four Christmases
Christmas Day on Channel 4
5.30am: The Other Reindeer
6.15am: Rugrats Go Wild
7.35am: We're Going On A Bear Hunt
8.05am: The Bear
8.40am: The Simpsons
9.10am: The Simpsons
9.40am: The Simpsons
10:10am: The Simpsons
10:40am: Ice Age
12.15pm: Father Christmas
12.45pm: The Snowman
1.20pm: The Snowman And The Snowdog
1.50pm: The Tiger Who Came To Tea
2.25pm: The Alternative Christmas Message
2.30pm Channel 4 News
2.35pm: Back To The Future
4.55pm: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
7.10pm: The Great Christmas Bake Off
8.30pm: Jamie And Jimmy's Festive Feast
9.30pm: First Dates At Christmas
10.30pm: Kylie's Secret Night
Christmas Day on Channel 5
06:00am: Milkshake!
08:10am: Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs
10:50am: Celebrity Carols at Christmas
12:50pm: Neighbours
1:25pm: Scrooge - A Christmas Carol (Inc Access at 14:25)
3:10pm: Oliver! (Inc Access at 16:10)
6:15pm: Neighbours
6:40pm: Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs
9:30pm: New: The Two Ronnies: The Unseen Sketches
10:55pm: Classic Christmas Comedy Moments
12:25pm: Totally Stuffed! Secrets of the Mega Christmas Buffet