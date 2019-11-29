Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2019? Latest odds revealed ahead of quarter final

These are the favourites to win Strictly. Picture: BBC

With the Strictly final quickly approaching, we reveal which celeb is most likely to win according to betting odds.

Saffron Barker became the latest celebrity to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing after disappointing with her Samba last Saturday.

But as we head into the quarter finals this weekend, it looks like it’s still all to play for among the remaining five stars.

So, let’s take a look at who is most likely to win…

Who is favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher is out in front at the moment as he continues to wow judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli.

According to William Hill, the actor has odds of 3/10 when it comes to lifting up that Glitterball trophy thanks to his couples choice routine which earned him a whopping 38 points on Saturday.

And this week, the 35-year-old is set to cement his place on top as he takes on the American Smooth to Gaston from Beauty and the Beast with partner Oti Mabuse.

Despite competing in the dance off for the first time on Sunday evening, Karim Zeroual is hot on Kelvin’s heels as he has odds of 5/1 to win along with his professional partner Amy Dowden.

The CBBC presenter had to be saved by the judges after his contemporary dance landed him in the bottom two, despite getting a near perfect score of 38.

EastEnders actress Emma Barton only managed to get 29 points for her Quickstep with Anton Du Beke last week, but she is currently third favourite to win at 7/1.

Meanwhile footballer Alex Scott and her partner Neil Jones is joint favourite to go this weekend with odds of 20/10 following their passionate tango.

Poor Chris Ramsey is also at the bottom with odds of 20/1 along with his professional partner Karen Hauer.

Strictly Come Dancing winning odds

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse - 3/10

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden - 5/1

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke - 7/1

Alex Scott and Neil Jones - 20/1

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer - 20/1