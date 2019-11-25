Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher distracts fans with ‘bulge’ as he strips down to pants backstage

Kelvin teased fans with a 'bulge' photo on Instagram. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher stripped down to his pants to show off the injuries he got during training.

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher impressed Strictly Come Dancing judges again over the weekend with his impressive couple's choice dance of commercial to Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) by Frank Wilson.

And off screen, the dad-of-two has also set pulses racing, after he shared a photo in his underwear shortly after dancing.

In the snap, 34-year-old Kelvin can be seen posing in his striped pants as he showed fans the horrific injuries he sustained in dance training.

He wrote alongside it: "Rugby? No. Paintball? No. Dancing? Yes. 🙊😜😩."

But despite the huge red blotches on his legs, fans were seemingly left distracted by something else in the snap.

“Ok hands up who zoomed in?..,” joked one fan, and another cheekily said: “Bruise WHAT Bruises...... BULGE 😍😍😍”

“Great legs and pouch though 👌🏼💋,” a third remarked, while plenty more added the aubergine emoji.

Meanwhile, Kelvin’s professional partner Oti Mabuse had no sympathy for the star, as she commented: "Don’t be a queen about it... 🙄 get dressed and let’s go dance 💃🏾."

This comes after there was another dance-off shocker during Sunday night’s results show as CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, 26, went up against social media star Saffron Barker, 19.

Despite being joint top of the leaderboard, Karim’s emotional Contemporary Couples Choice to Drops Of Jupiter by With Confidence failed to impress the voting public.

But he managed to get through to the quarter finals after the judges unanimously voted to get rid of Saffron and AJ.

Saffron scored just 26 points in total on the night, after Craig Revel-Horwood gave her a five for her Samba.

Saffron and Karim ended up in the bottom two. Picture: BBC

Speaking after the show, the emotional celeb praised her professional partner, as she said: “I’ve had the absolute time of my life and it’s all down to him.

“It’s been amazing. I’d like to thank AJ so much, when I look at what I was like on week one I was so embarrassed and shy.

“He’s really taken me out of my shell. Thank you so much for everything.”