Exclusive

Strictly’s Katya Jones defends Michelle Visage following reports she 'stormed out of Blackpool' after shock elimination

By Naomi Bartram

Katya Jones has hit back at claims of a ‘frosty atmosphere’ backstage at Strictly.

Michelle Visage became the seventh star to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing this weekend following her contemporary performance of ‘Vogue’ by Madonna.

But after rumours began circulating that she “stormed out of Blackpool” minutes after the cameras stopped rolling, professional dancer Katya Jones has denied claims there was any bad feeling.

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, she said: “You would know if there was tension because the show wouldn’t be so good.

“The show is so good because it is genuinely based on love of dancing, so the dancers bring the love for dance and everyone else does their best to give the best show and I think that’s why it works.

“If backstage wasn’t as friendly as it seems, it wouldn’t have worked so I think the answer to that is on your screens.”

Michelle found herself in the bottom two during last night’s results show after finishing last on the leaderboard with her couple's choice routine to Madonna classic Vogue.

After going up against YouTube star Saffron Barker and her professional partner AJ Pritchard, the judges unanimously decided to save Saffron and send Michelle home.

Katya - who recently split with fellow pro Neil Jones - left the competition with her partner Mike Bushell last week, narrowing missing out on a place at Blackpool.

Comparing her own exit to Michelle's, she said: “Just like I thought me and Mike left on a high, this was a win for Michelle to put out this dance that had so much meaning and sentiment behind it and the message she wanted to display.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to be a shock every week now because everyone is so good. “

This comes after The Sun reported that the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge was so 'devastated' by her exit that she snubbed fans waiting outside Blackpool's ballroom.

A source told the publication: “Michelle felt like getting voted out was the final insult after getting the sense she wasn’t welcomed as much as the other stars.

“She wasn’t included on the line-up for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing tour — a snub she took personally.

“She feels let down that mainstream viewers didn’t get it. She had hoped to go all the way to the final.”

Despite the speculation, Michelle told host Tess Daly: “This whole experience has been amazing. At 51 years old and never danced in my life, I never thought I’d be able to do what I have done and to have such an incredible partner.

"To be here for my husband and my kids and the entire community, that’s why I did what I did. I am so honoured to be welcomed by my new friends here.”