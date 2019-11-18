Strictly’s Michelle Visage slams James Jordan after 'fake crying' claims in brutal spat

Michelle Visage got into a Twitter spat with James Jordan. Picture: ITV/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Visage has got into a spat with former professional dancer James Jordan.

RuPaul star Michelle Visage became the latest celeb to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

But now the 51-year-old has found herself in a fiery spat with James Jordan after he claimed she was 'fake crying' during the show.

Each week, the ex-professional shares his opinions on the live performances, and this week he had some uncharacteristically kind words for Michelle as he wrote: “I actually believed that Michelle was a real contender and had some great performances.

You should be proud of yourself as I thought you and Giovanni were brilliant together. In fact I thought you had a chance of winning

Change doesn’t always mean it’s better but you took a risk it just didn’t pay off.

You still did great xxx https://t.co/BzHU3910XN — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) November 17, 2019

“I was really starting to love their partnership. They took a risk this week with the Vogue dance (If you can call it that) It just didn’t pay off. And people at home obviously felt the same.”

Read More: Strictly fans hot under the collar as comedian Chris Ramsey teases 'impressive bulge'

Michelle then replied: “The only way to change the world is by taking risks. I’m SOOOOOO proud of this dance and going out on this one.”

Before James said: “You should be proud of yourself as I thought you and Giovanni were brilliant together. In fact, I thought you had a chance of winning.

Read More: Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result

“Change doesn’t always mean it’s better but you took a risk it just didn’t pay off. You still did great xxx.”

"The most unique couple #Strictly has ever seen." Thank you for the sass and class you brought to the show @MichelleVisage and @pernicegiovann1. This Strictly family will miss you. pic.twitter.com/7qiooihgIE — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 17, 2019

While the exchange started well, things got nasty when Michelle discovered a string of Tweets James had written about her earlier in the evening:

He penned: “Didn’t like Michelle’s dance the first time but hated it the second. Shame because she was a bloody good dancer. EASY EASY decision though.”

Referencing her Vogue dance, he also said: "Not for me sorry... not dancing, just posing. Obviously needs the LGBTQIA community's vote".

Michelle called James out and retweeted his post with an additional message that read: “Also James, you should @ people when you talk about them! That’s all.”

After he also called her tears “fake”, Michelle simply screenshotted it and said “wow”.

James hit back, saying: "I love the fact I’m being trolled by @michellevisage for my honest opinions on Twitter and never once ‘@’ her in any tweet Didn’t realise I wasn’t allowed my own opinion on my own account.

"Think she’s still upset “her” community didn’t save her. Don’t blame me."

This comes after Michelle found herself in the dance off after doing a contemporary routine to Madonna classic Vogue.

The star went up against YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, but the judges unanimously decided to save Saffron and send Michelle home.