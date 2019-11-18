Strictly’s Michelle Visage slams James Jordan after 'fake crying' claims in brutal spat

18 November 2019, 08:34 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 08:37

Michelle Visage got into a Twitter spat with James Jordan
Michelle Visage got into a Twitter spat with James Jordan. Picture: ITV/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Visage has got into a spat with former professional dancer James Jordan.

RuPaul star Michelle Visage became the latest celeb to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

But now the 51-year-old has found herself in a fiery spat with James Jordan after he claimed she was 'fake crying' during the show.

Each week, the ex-professional shares his opinions on the live performances, and this week he had some uncharacteristically kind words for Michelle as he wrote: “I actually believed that Michelle was a real contender and had some great performances.

“I was really starting to love their partnership. They took a risk this week with the Vogue dance (If you can call it that) It just didn’t pay off. And people at home obviously felt the same.”

Read More: Strictly fans hot under the collar as comedian Chris Ramsey teases 'impressive bulge'

Michelle then replied: “The only way to change the world is by taking risks. I’m SOOOOOO proud of this dance and going out on this one.”

Before James said: “You should be proud of yourself as I thought you and Giovanni were brilliant together. In fact, I thought you had a chance of winning.

Read More: Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result

“Change doesn’t always mean it’s better but you took a risk it just didn’t pay off. You still did great xxx.”

While the exchange started well, things got nasty when Michelle discovered a string of Tweets James had written about her earlier in the evening:

He penned: “Didn’t like Michelle’s dance the first time but hated it the second. Shame because she was a bloody good dancer. EASY EASY decision though.”

Referencing her Vogue dance, he also said: "Not for me sorry... not dancing, just posing. Obviously needs the LGBTQIA community's vote".

Michelle called James out and retweeted his post with an additional message that read: “Also James, you should @ people when you talk about them! That’s all.”

After he also called her tears “fake”, Michelle simply screenshotted it and said “wow”.

James hit back, saying: "I love the fact I’m being trolled by @michellevisage for my honest opinions on Twitter and never once ‘@’ her in any tweet Didn’t realise I wasn’t allowed my own opinion on my own account.

"Think she’s still upset “her” community didn’t save her. Don’t blame me."

This comes after Michelle found herself in the dance off after doing a contemporary routine to Madonna classic Vogue.

The star went up against YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, but the judges unanimously decided to save Saffron and send Michelle home.

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Viewers were captivated by comedian Chris' moves... and outfit

Strictly fans hot under the collar as comedian Chris Ramsey teases 'impressive bulge'
The dances for this weeks Strictly have been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Blackpool week: Songs and dances revealed - including Madonna and Beyoncé
Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec has hit back at fix claims

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result
Neil dealt with the comment by pulling a string of comical faces.

Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse leaves Neil Jones cringing as she jokes about 'affair'
Neil Jones has revealed his physio has deemed him fit to dance.

Strictly's Neil Jones confirms he will return to the dance floor tonight with Alex Scott

Trending on Heart

Ant McPartlin debuted his new tattoo

Ant McPartlin leaves I’m A Celebrity fans baffled as they spot new arm tattoos after show hiatus
The two ladies will face the gory challenge tomorrow

Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway voted as the first I'm A Celebrity contestants to face bushtucker trial
There's an USA version of the popular UK reality show which airs on ITV here

How to watch American I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here USA online
The star sparked concern for viewers of the show

Declan Donnelly reveals daughter Isla is behind nasty arm injury as I’m A Celebrity viewers worry about host
The contestants have reportedly been paid a tidy sum

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants paid in fees? From Caitlyn Jenner to Ian Wright
The show is back on our screens

What days are I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 on, and how to watch live on ITV