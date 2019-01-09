Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli, 63, gets fans hot under the collar in TINY budgie smugglers

9 January 2019, 11:09 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 12:43

Bruno Tonioli showed fans his impressive figure
Bruno Tonioli showed fans his impressive figure. Picture: Instagram @BrunoTonioliOfficial
Alice Westoby

By Alice Westoby

The Strictly Come Dancing star revealed all for fans during a recent trip to Barbados.

Brunio Tonioli shocked fans with his trim figure in a recent Instagram post that showed the judge rocking some tiny budgie smugglers.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge struck a pose on what looked like a private yacht during a recent trip to the Caribbean island of Barbados.

Read more: Vogue Williams set to join Strictly Come Dancing alongside Alan Carr

Some of Bruno's adoring fans were quick to comment on the photo with their compliments with one labelling him a 'sexy beast!' while another joked "you could have someone's eye out with that!".

However not all his followers were impressed with the revealing get up as one said "it's a no from me".

Despite not being to everyone's taste, there's no doubt that the 63-year-old's fans were taken aback by his impressive physique.

Despite no longer dancing full time thanks to his judging duties on Strictly and the American version, Dancing With The Stars, Bruno still keeps himself in shape.

He often shares videos of himself working out and toning his abs on Instagram which get a lot of love from his fans.

He's living proof that age is just a number!

