Vogue Williams set to join Strictly Come Dancing alongside Alan Carr

Vogue Williams is set to join the Strictly cast . Picture: Getty

It's claimed Vogue Williams is friends with Strictly Come Dancing's new booker, who could line her up for the show.

Vogue Williams may have just had a baby with husband Spencer Matthews, but it seems she’s already looking at her next career move as it’s claimed she’s been snapped up for Strictly Come Dancing.

It’s claimed the mum-of-one is best friends with Strictly’s new booker Stefania Aleksander, who is responsible for scouting celebrities to star on the show.

A source said: “Vogue has all the credentials to be on Strictly and is mates with someone in the casting department.

"It looks as though 2019 will be her time.”

The news comes after reports Alan Carr has already been snapped up for the ballroom dancing competition after making a good impression on bosses when he appeared on the Strictly final.

A source said: “Alan has met with the bosses and they all hit it off straight away.

“He’s a perfect celebrity for Strictly because he’s popular, funny and throws himself into everything — but has never had a day’s dance training in his life. What’s certain is he won’t hold back.”