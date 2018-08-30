Inside Spencer Matthews’ relationship with Vogue Williams including wedding day and baby boy

Celebrity Masterchef contestant Spencer Matthews has turned his life around with wife and model Vogue Williams and a baby boy on the way.

Spencer Matthews is set to take on BBC’s Celebrity Master Chef alongside Frankie Bridge but that’s not his only big challenge for 2018.

Set to become a father for the first time with new wife Vogue Williams, the former Made In Chelsea star is a new man as he recently revealed his first ever wedding photo.

So as he gets ready for two new challenges, cooking and fatherhood, here’s everything you need to know about his marriage with Vogue, from how they met to their wedding day:

Read more: Pregnant Vogue Williams laughs off being 'fat shamed' by trolls

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have been inseparable since they met [Vogue Williams/Instagram]

How did Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews meet?

The happy couple first met when they both signed up to compete on Channel 4’s The Jump in 2017.

Spencer went on to win the show but the Irish model had to pull out due to injury before the TV show went live.

Spencer and Vogue’s wedding day

They secretly tied the knot in a Scottish ceremony early 2018 - only just sharing the photos with Hello! magazine.

Vogue described it as: “The best day of my life.”

Vogue Williams has happily showed off her pregnancy on social media [Vogue Williams/Instagram]

Spencer and Vogue prepare to welcome baby boy

Any day now, Vogue will be giving birth to her first son with Spencer.

The couple announced the surprise news in March 2018 via a magazine interview.

Both Spencer and Vogue have kept fans up to date with the pregnancy on social media as they get ready to welcome the little one.