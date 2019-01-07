Spencer Matthews net worth: Former Made in Chelsea star's wealthy family and earnings revealed

Spencer Matthews. Picture: Spencer Matthews/IG

Spencer Matthews may be known for a string of stints on reality television but how much is he worth?

Spencer Matthews may be known for a stint of appearances on various reality shows such Made in Chelsea, Celebrity Masterchef and The Jump, however he has amassed a small fortune of his own.

The 30-year-old star, who is set to star in new E4 show Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too with wife Vogue Williams after they welcomed their first child Theordore last year, has snapped up a number of lucrative television jobs and he has shares in his parents' exclusive Carribbean resort Eden Rocks in St Barths.

Spencer Matthews family

It was Spencer's wealth family that gave him the credentials to star alongside London's wealthiest socialites when he first appeared on Made in Chelsea back in 2011.

Having been educated at Prince William and Prince Harry's school, Eton College for boys, he is the son of landowner David and successful artist Jane Matthews.

His parents own the exclusive resort Eden Rocks in St Barths and he spent his childhood between the Caribbean island and their family home in Caunton Maon in Lincolnshire.

Spencer's brother James Matthews, is married to the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and they welcomed their first baby Arthur in 2018. He is also heir to a Scottish title, Laird of Glen Afraig, a glen located in the village of Cannich in the Highlands.

Spencer Matthews Net Worth

Spencer may have a trust fund stashed away but he has also made his own money since entering into the lime light and is thought to be worth around £2.9 million, according to Spears.

He started his career as a PR manager at posh London nightclubs and later embarked on a career as a trader and reportedly earned £100k a year doing that while filming Made In Chelsea at the same time.

It's believed he also has shares in his parents hotel too.

Spencer Matthews TV career

Spencer became one of the breakout stars from Made in Chelsea when he joined the cast of the reality show back in 2011.

He made a name for himself as a lothario and was a titular character on the show until 2016 before he left.

In 2012 he made an appearance on the UK's version of The Bachelor and in 2015, he snagged a spot on I'm a Celebrity... but was forced to leave after admitting to producers he had been taking C Class drug Steroids, in preparation for a boxing match that never materialised.

They made the decision for him to leave the jungle after it was concluded it would be unsafe for him to stay.

Spencer took part in daredevil skiing show, The Jump in 2017 and where he beat Olympian Louis Smith to win the fourth series and he also reached the finals of Celebrity Masterchef.