Kelvin Fletcher's wife unfollows him on Instagram following his and Oti Mabuse's hotel nightcap

The Strictly winners have been caught in some drama as of late. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The Strictly Come Dancing winners were said to have had a 3am nightcap following a night out.

Kelvin Fletcher's wife has unfollowed him on Instagram after he was snapped enjoying a 3am nightcap with dance partner Oti Mabuse.

Kelvin and Oti won last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, with the former Emmerdale actor shaking his hips all the way to the glitter ball trophy.

Kelvin and Oti became close on the show. Picture: Getty

Oti, 29, has been married to husband Marius Iepure since 2013 and he is also a professional dancer, with Kelvin, 36, marrying wife Eliza Marsland in 2015.

The pair enjoyed a huge night out with all of the other Strictly stars and professionals last week in the midst of their Strictly Come Dancing UK tour.

Kelvin is currently in London on a leg of the Strictly tour where he isn't partnered with Oti because she is filming The Greatest Dancer.

According to The Daily Star they arrived together at London’s Sanctum Soho Hotel at 3.35am on Friday.

They had been partying with the other Strictly stars after the tour and enjoyed a few drinks in the hotel before heading home.

Another source told The Mail Online that Kelvin's wife and the mother of his two children Liz Marsland has unfollowed him on Instagram after finding out about his late night partying with the Strictly cast.

They said: "Naturally Liz wasn't happy after finding out Kelvin had been out late drinking with the Strictly lot.

"It wasn't easy for her to see him still out at 3:35am, while she's at home looking after their two young children.

"Any woman would be upset if they were in the same situation."

The source continued: "In the heat of the moment she unfollowed him on Instagram, it was just a shock for her to see him out so late.

"But now she's had the chance to speak to Kelvin face-to-face after he came home and they're spending today together, she feels silly for unfollowing him and admits she acted on impulse."

However, Heart.co.uk can confirm that Liz still hasn't followed Kelvin back despite him still following her.

Kelvin still follows Eliza. Picture: Instagram

However, Eliza still hasn't followed Kelvin back. Picture: Instagram

A source told the Star of Kelvin and Oti's nightcap: "It was perfectly innocent…they wanted to have a few more drinks and the bar was still serving.

"There were other people, such as Bradley Wiggins, in the bar. They are just friends."

Kelvin is staying in a different hotel near the O2 arena and the pair met up again on the Saturday night for another catch-up.

The source explained: "Oti wanted to talk to a friend as she lost her act on The Greatest Dancer. They didn’t want to go for drinks at Kelvin’s hotel as there are lots of fans.

"They were only there until midnight having drinks and both went home."

Heart.co.uk has contacted both Kelvin and Oti's representatives for comment.