Emmerdale hunk Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse win Strictly glitterball with perfect samba

15 December 2019, 09:54 | Updated: 15 December 2019, 10:29

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse won this year's Strictly
Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse won this year's Strictly. Picture: BBC

Fans have spent the series gobsmacked by the snake-hipped actor, who previously played brooding farmer Andy Sugden on the ITV soap.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 came to a spectacular end last night after Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher were crowned the winners.

The former Emmerdale actor, 35, who played Andy Sugden on the ITV soap between 1996 and 2016, stepped in after reality star Jamie Laing dropped out due to an injury just days before it was due to begin. And it was clear that he was a hit from the start with fans naming him 'snake hips' for his saucy samba in Week One.

Last night's final kicked off with a dance from the professionals before finalists Emma Barton and Anton du Beke, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden and Oti and Kelvin battled it out.

Kelvin and Oti took to the floor with a jaw-dropping Showdance that featured a medley of their biggest and best dance moments. Wearing bright fuchsia pink outfits, they raised the roof with the dance to Shout by The Isley Brothers, which even included some Argentine Tango, which was a dance they never got the chance to perform.

Shirley praised the dancing duo saying: "You pushed the limits, you have everything in the routine, we could see your technique but you pushed the limits, it had everything, good music, you name it, it had it."

Bruno added: "Rocked, shaken, stirred exhilarated that really was such a tour de force it was almost like watching 13 weeks of all the best of Strictly Come Dancing condensed into one dance, we often ask we need more content, content, you can't ask for anything more"

Although they tried their hardest it was Karim and Amy who topped the leaderboard as the pair got 119 out of a possible 120, while Kelvin and Oti found themselves in second place, with an impressive 118. Emma and Anton came in third, achieving 116 points for their three dances. However it was down to the public to cast their deciding vote, and Kelvin and Oti were announced winners and lifted the glitterball trophy.

Kelvin said of winning: "I am absolutely speechless I did not expect that.

"It has been such a privilege to be here, I think this show represents everything that is amazing with this country and I think the people personify what is great.

"It has just been an absolute privilege.

READ MORE: Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher distracts fans with ‘bulge’ as he strips down to pants backstage

Strictly fans hot under the collar as hunky Kelvin Fletcher shares half naked backstage video

"Oti thank you for the most amazing experience of my life, thank you to Emma and Karim. I feel so proud to be part of this, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Oti, who was in floods of tears added: "I have been on the show for five years and I have never met a celeb that gives his heart and soul."

Later Kelvin said of his Strictly journey: "I've never worked so hard in my life but you really do get out what you put in."

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

David James has been spotted getting cosy with his former Strictly partner

Strictly’s David James spotted getting cosy with engaged partner Nadiya Bychkova ahead of show's finale
Who is favourite to win Strictly?

Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2019? Latest odds revealed ahead of final
This is what dances the Strictly stars are doing for the final

Strictly Come Dancing final 2019: Songs and routines revealed - including judges choice and showdance
Joe Sugg reveals he's injured himself

Joe Sugg suffers painful injury while training for Strictly Christmas special with girlfriend Dianne Buswell
Graziano has opened up about his Strictly co-star

Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano reveals Anton Du Beke’s emotional reaction to making the final

Trending on Heart

It has been revealed that The Queen is a big fan of the show

The Queen is secret fan of Mrs. Brown's Boys - and gets to watch the Christmas special early
The Love Island presenter has been arrested following the incident

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton breaks silence following assault charges
It has already received comparisons with The Game of Thrones

When is The Witcher out on Netflix, what is it about and who is in the cast?
Do you have two types of potato on your plate on Christmas Day?

New research reveals mashed potato is unlikely Christmas dinner must-have

Christmas

She has shut down that she's expecting baby number three

I'm A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa denies she's pregnant after Dan Osborne's cryptic post

Celebrities

The sheet trick has divided people on their opinions on the 'hack'

Woman's 'hack' to layer bedsheets to speed up changing time is slammed as 'disgusting'

Lifestyle