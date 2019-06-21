Strictly’s Oti Mabuse ‘in tears’ over body insecurities after first costume fitting

Oti Mabuse has opened up about her body insecurities. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Oti says she felt like her 28GG cup size was "massive" compared to the other Strictly professionals.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has revealed she once burst into tears during a costume fitting on the BBC One show because she felt so bad about her body.

The 28-year-old joined Strictly in 2015, and during a chat with Lorraine, Oti discussed how upset she got when she first had to be measured up for her outfits.

Despite admitting the programme “opened a lot of doors for her,” she said: “I remember fitting my first bra and I was crying.

“I was like ‘This looks so bad and I look so massive compared to the other girls’.

“Nobody picked on me for it and no-one discriminated against me for it and nobody said anything in a negative way and I think that helped me and my self- esteem and my nerves about being out in a bra with sequins on.”

Luckily, Oti is now happy in her skin but revealed how she previously battled insecurities over her curvaceous size 28GG chest.

She continued: “All my family has always had big boobs. I was hitting puberty way before other girls were.

“As a 12 year-old girl going in and saying ‘I’m looking for a B cup’, that kind of sounds unrealistic.

“I’m lucky that my mum has the same issue and she was able to teach me how to deal with it. As a young girl I was always wearing jerseys over it.”

The dancer - who also starred as a coach on The Greatest Dancer earlier this year alongside Cheryl and Matthew Morrison - went on to explain how she suffers with shoulder, neck and back pain as a result of her heavy chest.

"Most shops cater for everyday women but in my case I don’t have an everyday body,” she added.

“We all come in different shapes and sizes and I think it’s really important we all embrace and celebrate the skin that we’re in. It is you after all and I think that’s really special.”

Oti has taken part in Strictly since series 13, and she has been partnered with boxer Anthony Ogogo, Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac and paralympian Jonnie Peacock.

Last year she was paired with Graeme Swann with the couple making it all the way to week 10.