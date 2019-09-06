Who will replace Jamie Laing on Strictly 2019? Emily Atack rumoured to take over after MIC star's injury

Will Emily Atack replace Jamie Laing on Strictly? Picture: PA Images

After Jamie Laing was forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing, will Emily Atack replace him?

Just days before the Strictly Come Dancing launch it was revealed that Jamie Laing has been forced to pull out after injuring his foot during the launch show.

In a statement, the Made In Chelsea star said: "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor!

“I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”

While Jamie will still feature in this Saturday's Launch Show as it was pre-recorded last week, he won’t be present when the series starts properly on Saturday September 21.

Due to an injury, Jamie is no longer able to take part in #Strictly 2019. We’re going to miss you @JamieLaing_UK. 😢 pic.twitter.com/pFieM6wqMl — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 5, 2019

But despite fans being gutted 30-year-old Jamie will no longer showing off his moves on the ballroom floor, talk has turned to who might take his place.

So, who will be replacing Jamie on Strictly and when will it be announced?

Who will replace Jamie in this year's competition?

A replacement is yet to be announced, but the BBC always have celebrities on stand-by in case one of the celebrities unexpectedly pull out.

At the moment, actress Emily Atack is one of the top names to step in after she won the hearts of the nation on I'm a Celebrity... last year.

Bookies currently have odds of 9/2 that the 29-year-old with Betway’s Alan Alger revealing: "Emily Atack was a big hit with the British public on last year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and she’s quickly emerged as the favourite to get a late call-up for Strictly and replace Laing."

Throwing another name into the hat, he added: “If producers are sniffing around for another star from west London, then Laing’s Chelsea chum Spencer Matthews could be the one and he is 10/1 to take part.”

Rugby star James Haskell is also in the running at 8/1 while England football manager Sam Allardyce is also rumoured.

Chris Evans, Vogue Williams, Scarlett Moffatt and Tim Lovejoy are also on the books, while actor Danny Dyer, Ulrika Jonsson and Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain have odds placed against their names.

The bookies odds are currently:

Emily Atack – 9/2

James Haskell – 8/1

Spencer Matthews – 10/1

Ian Wright – 10/1

Gemma Collins – 12/1

Nadiya Hussain – 14/1

Danny Dyer – 16/1

Ulrika Jonsson – 16/1