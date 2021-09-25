Who is Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and height revealed

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Nadiya. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Nadiya Bychkova, how old is the Strictly Come Dancing dancer, and who is her partner?

Nadiya Bychkova is one of the returning Strictly Come Dancing professionals for the new series.

This weekend will see the contestants and pros perform their first dance together, as they compete to take home the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Nadiya is partnered with Dan Walker, and the pair will perform together on Saturday night.

Here's your need-to-know on Nadiya.

Who is Nadiya Bychkova? What's her age and how tall is she?

Nadiya, 32, is a Ukrainian-Slovenian ballroom and Latin American dancer. She is 5ft8 tall.

She is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance.

Nadiya has also taken part in the Bosnian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

She joined Strictly in 2017, saying in a statement at the time: "I’m extremely happy to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family this year.

"One of my biggest dreams is to be part of this great show and I can’t wait to get started."



Who is Nadiya Bychkova's Strictly 2021 partner?

Nadiya is partnered with Dan Walker. Picture: BBC

Nadiya is paired up with journalist, newsreader and presenter Dan Walker.

Paying tribute to her partner on Instagram, Nadiya wrote: "Thank you so much for your support and all your messages, means the world. I am honestly so happy I got @mrdanwalker as my partner this season.

"What a lovely man and he is ready to work hard, I mean he is working really hard already💪🏻 I am a happy girl 😇 cannot wait for Saturday 🤩🕺🏼💃🏼".