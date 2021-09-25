Who is Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and height revealed

25 September 2021, 15:01

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Nadiya
Your need-to-know on Strictly's Nadiya. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Nadiya Bychkova, how old is the Strictly Come Dancing dancer, and who is her partner?

Nadiya Bychkova is one of the returning Strictly Come Dancing professionals for the new series.

This weekend will see the contestants and pros perform their first dance together, as they compete to take home the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Nadiya is partnered with Dan Walker, and the pair will perform together on Saturday night.

Here's your need-to-know on Nadiya.

Who is Nadiya Bychkova? What's her age and how tall is she?

Nadiya, 32, is a Ukrainian-Slovenian ballroom and Latin American dancer. She is 5ft8 tall.

She is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance.

Nadiya has also taken part in the Bosnian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

She joined Strictly in 2017, saying in a statement at the time: "I’m extremely happy to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family this year.

"One of my biggest dreams is to be part of this great show and I can’t wait to get started."


Who is Nadiya Bychkova's Strictly 2021 partner?

Nadiya is partnered with Dan Walker
Nadiya is partnered with Dan Walker. Picture: BBC

Nadiya is paired up with journalist, newsreader and presenter Dan Walker.

Paying tribute to her partner on Instagram, Nadiya wrote: "Thank you so much for your support and all your messages, means the world. I am honestly so happy I got @mrdanwalker as my partner this season.

"What a lovely man and he is ready to work hard, I mean he is working really hard already💪🏻 I am a happy girl 😇 cannot wait for Saturday 🤩🕺🏼💃🏼".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Nancy Xu?

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nancy Xu?

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Kai Widdrington

Who is Strictly's Kai Widdrington? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and partner revealed
Your need-to-know on the Giovanni and Katie McGlynn romance rumours

What were the Katie McGlynn and Giovanni Pernice romance rumours and did the Strictly stars date?

Celebrities

Paige quit Gogglebox earlier this year

Who are Gogglebox's Paige Deville and Sally Howard and why did they quit the show?

Gogglebox

Tayah Victoria is starring on Married at First Sight

How old is Tayah Victoria from Married at First Sight UK?

Trending on Heart

Amy Christophers and Josh Christie were matched on MAFS UK

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

Tom Felton's friend has told fans he is 'okay' after the actor suffered a medical incident

Tom Felton's friend shares health update after star 'collapses' on golf course

Celebrities

Cheryl has had to drop out of a gig

Cheryl pulls out of performance as she shares grief after Sarah Harding's death

Celebrities

Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips

Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips under new law

News

Kate and Emma played a doubles game together

Kate Middleton beams as she plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu

Lifestyle

The bride's Facebook post was shared on Reddit (stock image)

Bride threatens to cut off family after they refuse to pay out £3,000 for her wedding

Lifestyle

Not sure if it's too early for heating yet? These experts say it is!

Experts reveal the exact date you should start turning your heating on

Lifestyle

Here's why your cold feels so much worse this autumn

Doctor explains why so many people are getting the 'worst cold ever'

Lifestyle

Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans convinced Jamie Tate dies after horror lake crash
Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months

Top Christmas toys and present ideas of 2021 for babies aged 0-12 months

Christmas

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep?

Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home

Lifestyle

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's letters

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters
Britney vs Spears will be released on Netflix soon

Netflix Britney Spears documentary: trailer, release date, and everything we know
The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover

Woman transforms bathroom into magical Harry Potter-themed 'Bogwarts'

Lifestyle