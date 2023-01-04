Why The Apprentice's Claude Littner will only appear in two episodes

4 January 2023, 14:20 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 14:59

Claude Littner has opened up about his bike accident
Claude Littner has opened up about his bike accident. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What happened to Claude from The Apprentice? The TV star has opened up about his bike accident...

Fans of The Apprentice will know Claude Littner had to miss the last series of the BBC show after he suffered a nasty bike accident.

Lord Alan Sugar’s aide was replaced by the winner of the first series, Tim Campbell who temporarily took his role.

But now Tim will be back again, with Claude still suffering from his accident. Here’s everything you need to know…

Claude Littner opened up about his bike accident
Claude Littner opened up about his bike accident. Picture: BBC

What happened to Claude from The Apprentice?

Claude will not be taking part in the next series of The Apprentice after suffering an injury on his bike back in April, 2021.

The 73-year-old, who replaced Nick Hewer in 2015, was riding an electric bike in London when he fell off.

His right leg was so badly injured that doctors considered amputating it, before managing to save it and he has now undergone ten surgeries.

Lord Alan Sugar has now confirmed Claude will only appear in two episodes this series.

The Apprentice is back for 2023
The Apprentice is back for 2023. Picture: BBC

Speaking at a Q&A for the new season, Lord Sugar said: "Obviously it's been a great journey starting with [former aide] Nick Hewer and then Claude.

"Unfortunately, Claude suffered some medical issues and so I was asked to think of someone else – and who better than somebody who's actually been through the process.

"So it was a bit of a no-brainer really, because when it comes to making excuses like these candidates do, you've got Tim there, who's been there, done that, seen it and heard it all."

Tim added: "To be clear, [Claude is] back again so he will be there towards the end as well for the interviews. He's very good."

This comes after Claude opened up about his injuries in an episode of The Apprentice spin off You’re Fired last year.

"I looked behind me to see who was going to run me over," he said, adding: "They saved my life.”

