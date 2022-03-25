Who won The Apprentice 2022?

Here's who won The Apprentice 2022. Picture: BBC

Who won The Apprentice this year and what happened in the final? Here's what we know...

After a tense final, The Apprentice has come to an end.

Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Louise Burn went head to head in the last challenge, where they were tasked with creating a brand for their own companies.

With the help of eight returning stars of the show, the pair produced a new product, as well as a digital billboard and a TV advert.

But who won The Apprentice last night? Here’s what we know…

Harpreet and Kathryn went head to head in The Apprentice final. Picture: BBC

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

Harpreet Kaur won The Apprentice 2022, with her dessert parlour business plan impressing Lord Sugar.

Delivering the news in the boardroom, Sir Alan said: "Kathryn, I'm concerned on the longevity of it, and the popularity of it, it's very hard, this is difficult for me.

"A lot of the companies that I invest in are a start-from-scratch situation, basically what Kathryn is proposing, so ladies, I think that I've decided now… Harpreet, you're going to be my business partner."

Hapreet won The Apprentice 2022. Picture: BBC

What happened in The Apprentice final?

The drama kicked off when Harpreet and Kathryn were summoned to the British Museum, where they were greeted by a handful of their old friends.

Harpreet picked former candidates Brittany Carter, Akshay Thakrar, Nick Showering and Navid Sole to make her Oh So Yum! dessert.

Meanwhile, Kathryn teamed up with Stephanie Affleck, Amy Anzel, Akeem Bundu-Kamara and Harry Mahmood to create her pyjama brand, Pyjamily.

Starting with her logo, Harpreet redesigned her brand with an ‘Instagramable’, bubbly font, before creating a humorous TV ad.

Kathryn delivered a strong pitch on The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

She also created a new signature product based on cookie dough in a bid to tempt Lord Sugar to give her the £250,000 investment.

On the other hand, Kathryn designed a pair of jungle print pyjamas set for the whole family, including dogs.

Following powerful pitches from both women, Lord Sugar spoke to industry professionals to find out their thoughts.

It was then down to him to make his final decision, with the business mogul picking Harpreet.

After being crowned the winner, she said: "I cannot believe Lord Sugar has chosen me to be his business partner! I have dreamed of this moment, and it just completely proves that if you work hard and you believe in yourself, dreams do come true.”