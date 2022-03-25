Who won The Apprentice 2022?

25 March 2022, 07:52

Here's who won The Apprentice 2022
Here's who won The Apprentice 2022. Picture: BBC

Who won The Apprentice this year and what happened in the final? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a tense final, The Apprentice has come to an end. 

Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Louise Burn went head to head in the last challenge, where they were tasked with creating a brand for their own companies. 

With the help of eight returning stars of the show, the pair produced a new product, as well as a digital billboard and a TV advert.

But who won The Apprentice last night? Here’s what we know… 

Harpreet and Kathryn went head to head in The Apprentice final
Harpreet and Kathryn went head to head in The Apprentice final. Picture: BBC

Who won The Apprentice 2022? 

Harpreet Kaur won The Apprentice 2022, with her dessert parlour business plan impressing Lord Sugar. 

Delivering the news in the boardroom, Sir Alan said: "Kathryn, I'm concerned on the longevity of it, and the popularity of it, it's very hard, this is difficult for me.

"A lot of the companies that I invest in are a start-from-scratch situation, basically what Kathryn is proposing, so ladies, I think that I've decided now… Harpreet, you're going to be my business partner."

Hapreet won The Apprentice 2022
Hapreet won The Apprentice 2022. Picture: BBC

What happened in The Apprentice final? 

The drama kicked off when Harpreet and Kathryn were summoned to the British Museum, where they were greeted by a handful of their old friends. 

Harpreet picked former candidates Brittany Carter, Akshay Thakrar, Nick Showering and Navid Sole to make her Oh So Yum! dessert.

Meanwhile, Kathryn teamed up with Stephanie Affleck, Amy Anzel, Akeem Bundu-Kamara and Harry Mahmood to create her pyjama brand, Pyjamily.

Starting with her logo, Harpreet redesigned her brand with an ‘Instagramable’, bubbly font, before creating a humorous TV ad.

Kathryn delivered a strong pitch on The Apprentice
Kathryn delivered a strong pitch on The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

She also created a new signature product based on cookie dough in a bid to tempt Lord Sugar to give her the £250,000 investment. 

On the other hand, Kathryn designed a pair of jungle print pyjamas set for the whole family, including dogs. 

Following powerful pitches from both women, Lord Sugar spoke to industry professionals to find out their thoughts. 

It was then down to him to make his final decision, with the business mogul picking Harpreet. 

After being crowned the winner, she said: "I cannot believe Lord Sugar has chosen me to be his business partner! I have dreamed of this moment, and it just completely proves that if you work hard and you believe in yourself, dreams do come true.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A hilarious outtake from the 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

Outtake from Friends 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Joe Browns

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her daisy shirt dress for £60

Celebrities

Jessica Seracino found out about Daniel Holmes' romance on MAFS

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Kimberly Wyatt appeared on Heart Breakfast

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final

Trending on Heart

Left Mother's Day flowers to the last minute? We've got you covered!

Next-day delivery flowers for Mother's Day: M&S, Zing Flowers, Bloom & Wild and more

Lifestyle

The fen raft spider is the biggest in Britain

Britain’s biggest spider is the size of your hand - and they're multiplying in the UK

Lifestyle

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational in a green Jenny Packman dress

Kate Middleton's state dinner outfit holds a very special detail that everyone missed

Royals

Florence Given appeared on episode five of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Florence Given joins Anna Whitehouse for episode five

Celebrities

You can now buy a gazebo that turns into a pub

You can now get a party gazebo that turns into garden pub

Lifestyle

Kate Ferdinand has shared two adorable photos of her son watching her on TV

Kate Ferdinand shares adorable moment son Cree reaches for her on the TV

Celebrities

Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast

Katrina Ridley releases brand new podcast The Rethinkers all about challenging norms

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares comforting message to mums who 'feel like they're failing'

Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge has to plan her looks weeks in advance

How Kate Middleton keeps her clothes pristine on Royal Tour with packing hack

Royals

As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty

Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis

Lifestyle

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

Lifestyle

Katie Price has shared pictures of her son Harvey

Proud mum Katie Price shows Harvey, 19, doing supermarket shop for the first time

Celebrities

Disneyland Paris are celebrating 30 years of magic

Inside Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebrations: What's new to see, eat and buy

Lifestyle

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline