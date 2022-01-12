The Bay season 3: What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong and why did Morven Christie quit?

Morven Christie starred in The Bay for two series'. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Why did Morven Christie quit The Bay and what happened to DS Armstrong?

Calling all ITV drama fans, because The Bay is back with its third series.

And replacing DS Lisa Armstrong is brand new Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend, played by Marsha Thompson.

She doesn’t exactly have the easiest start as the body of a boy is washed up in the bay on her first day.

But as we watch the drama unfold, what happened to DS Lisa Armstrong and why did Morven Christie quit The Bay?

Morven Christie quit The Bay last year. Picture: ITV

What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong in The Bay?

At the end of The Bay season 2, viewers saw Lisa heartbroken when she found out her former husband Andy (Joe Absolom) had been in a relationship with another woman and had a child with her.

While we don’t yet know what happened to DS Armstrong, it’s presumed she left Morecambe to start a new life with her children after finding out about Joe.

Why did Morven Christie quit The Bay?

No specific reason has been given as to why Morven chose to quit The Bay, but it is reported she decided to leave during the production of season two.

Morven Christie said she 'loved' her time on The Bay. Picture: ITV

At the time, the producers released a statement which read: "The show’s producers thank Morven for her brilliant contribution to The Bay and wish her every success for the future.

“While the DNA of the show remains the same, the change of lead offers up the exciting opportunity to place a new character at the centre of the drama and explore the world of Morecambe from a fresh perspective."

Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay also said: "Daragh and I always felt that there were so many brilliant stories to be told in the world of The Bay so, after Morven decided to leave the show, we got straight to work finding a new lead actor."

Morven also shared a sweet message after filming wrapped last year, writing on Instagram: "Bye Lisa. You were a gift. Thank you Daragh Carville, thank you beloved @leehavenjones for bringing me in, and biggest love EVER to the crew who had my back and have my heart."

Praising her co-star Taheen Modak - who played Med - after he was killed off in the last series, Morven added: "Day one til the end. So honoured to have spent my two seasons on The Bay with this guy, from fresh out of college to smashing it like an old pro.

“My partner, my pal, this big souled lil king. They should never have let you go, but that’s for another day. Now you get to go build your kingdom -and I’m right behind you pal. We did it."

Morven has been replaced by Marsha Thomason, who’s character DS Townsend will become the main character.

Catherine said last year: "From the moment Marsha read for the part we knew it was ‘game over' and we’d found our new lead, DS Townsend. We are so excited to see Marsha bring these stories to life."