The Crown season 3 trailer: Netflix's official trailer released debuting Olivia Colman as the Queen

Olivia makes her first appearance as the Queen. Picture: PA

The brand new full trailer has finally dropped after they've teased us for months on end.

Netflix has just revealed the full new trailer for season three of The Crown, and boy are we excited!

Olivia Colman will be making her debut appearance as the Queen, and fans have already been praising her portrayal in the teaser trailer which was released last month.

The trailer mixes colour with some rather serious, dark scenes. Picture: Netflix

The two minute long video features the Queen on Jubilee day, and shows her getting a portrait taken, with Olivia doing a voiceover throughout.

There are beautiful shots of what to expect, showing protesting and more, with the Queen admitting the country is "falling apart" under her leadership.

Colman is taking over the role from Claire Foy, who played the Queen in her younger years and the trailer is accompanied by a cover of Bob Dylan's 'The Times They Are A-Changin'"

Olivia Colman does a voiceover through the trailer. Picture: PA

Helena Bonham-Carter will make her appearance as the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret where she can be seen in the trailer saying the monarchy serves to "paper over the cracks" of a broken society.

Viewers will also be able to catch a glimpse of Tobias Menzies' first appearance as Prince Phillip as well as Josh O'Connor playing a grown up Prince Charles.