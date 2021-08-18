The Crown season five: cast, release date, time period, and everything we know about the Netflix series

When is The Crown season five released, who will be in the cast, and when will it be set?

Ever since we binged every episode of The Crown season four in one afternoon, we've been on the edge of our seats waiting for news of series five.

Luckily for us, Netflix recently dropped a few teaser photos for the new series, the latest being pictures of Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki playing Charles and Diana.

They also previously shared an image of Imelda Staunton, who will take on the role of the Queen for the new series.

Here's everything we know about the new series.

When is The Crown season five released?

As yet, we don't have a release date - but it will be out some time in 2022.

What time period will The Crown season five be in?

The series will be set in the 1990s and is expected to also move into the 21st century. The Crown series four wrapped in 1990.

What will The Crown season five storylines be?

While no official synopsis has been confirmed for the series, there are a number of key historical events that the show could explore.

Charles and Diana's relationship looks set to be a central focus for the series, with their separation likely to be a key plotline. Tony Blair winning the election in 1997 will also likely feature, as well as the Queen's Golden Jubilee in the same year.

Who is in the cast of The Crown season five?

Queen Elizabeth II will be played by Imelda Staunton.

Recently opening up about the new role on This Morning, Imelda said: "I'm following two extraordinary actresses, but I'm also following one extraordinary human being, which is the Queen. Because she's so much in a lot of our lives and we know how she looks and how she sounds.

"Of course I have to be like her as much as I can, but also I have to tell a story and a story of the day, whatever that is. Peter Morgan's job is to do her backstage life, if you like – that's where his writing comes in, and it's so extraordinary."

Prince Philip will be played by Prince Philip – Jonathan Pryce, Princess Margaret will be portrayed by Lesley Manville, Princess Diana by Elizabeth Debicki, and Prince Charles by Dominic West.