First look at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Charles and Diana in The Crown

18 August 2021, 07:35 | Updated: 18 August 2021, 07:54

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Netflix have teased first pictures of the new Charles and Diana for season five of The Crown.

The first pictures of Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki playing Charles and Diana in Netflix series The Crown have been released.

The actors will take over from Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin respectively, with season five of The Crown expecting to document their lives in the 1990s.

Dominic West as Charles is pictured outside, while Elizabeth Debicki's Diana is shown lounging on a sofa with a letter rested on her lap.

Elizabeth, 30, who is known for her roles in The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager, and Tenet, previously said in a statement: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Dominic West will play Prince Charles in The Crown season five
Dominic West will play Prince Charles in The Crown season five. Picture: Netflix
The new series of The Crown will be released next year
The new series of The Crown will be released next year. Picture: Netflix
Emma Corrin played Diana in season four
Emma Corrin played Diana in season four. Picture: Netflix

The Crown, which was first released in 2016, is known for replacing actors when they move forward a time period.

Also joining Elizabeth and Dominic in season six are Imelda Staunton, who will play Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce, taking on the role of Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville, who will portray Princess Margaret.

It had been planned that season five would be the last of The Crown, but creator Peter Morgan recently confirmed that they had decided to extend the show.

Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in the new series
Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in the new series. Picture: Netflix

He said: "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan announced in July 2020. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

We don't yet have a release date for season five, but it will return some time in 2022.

Do the Royal Family watch The Crown? What The Queen, William, Harry and more think about the Netflix show

Netflix have released new season five photos

The Crown season five: cast, release date, time period, and everything we know about the Netflix series
What is Faye Winter's profession?

Love Island 2021: What is Faye Winter's job?

Sammy Winward starred in Emmerdale

Who is Emmerdale's Sammy Winward? Age, career and lookalike daughter revealed
Harvey Price has been nominated for an NTA

Harvey Price asks fans to vote for him as he's nominated for an award for BBC documentary
Emma has played Maeve since series two

Who plays Maeve in Sex Education?

Christmas markets are set to return across the UK this winter

Christmas markets across UK cities to make triumphant return this winter

Henry Golding has opened up about fatherhood

Henry Golding says he can't wait to watch his films with newborn daughter as he opens up on fatherhood

A mum has sparked debate after asking a stranger to entertain her son

Mum furious after stranger refuses to entertain her 'bored' son during flight

Sean Lock has died following a battle with cancer

Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58 following battle with cancer

Up to 50 Nando's restaurants have been forced to close

Nando's forced to close up to 50 UK restaurants due to supply issues

Do you have a favourite?

The most iconic celebrity wedding dresses of all time

